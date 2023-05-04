Water line break hits New Hope Road in Rogers

ROGERS -- A water line break impacted an area along East New Hope Road on Wednesday morning, according to Rogers Water Utilities.

The break was in an 8-inch main line at 111 E. New Hope Road. Rogers Water Utilities first learned about the problem at around 7:40 a.m. and had the line shut off by 9:15 a.m., said Brent Dobler, Water Utilities superintendent.

He said 940 phone calls to affected residents were sent out.

The line was installed in 1972, Dobler said. It was fixed by 12:40 p.m., he said.

Eastside Elementary School was without water in the morning.

Ashley Siwiec, School District communications director, said parents were notified about the water main break, when it was expected to be repaired and that they were welcome to pick up their child if they would like.

She said in an email at 1:17 p.m. that the school had water.

Rogers water utility works evaluate a water line break Wednesday on New Hope Road before starting repairs. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

