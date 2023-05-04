WC’s Brown to go to SouthArk

KeShun Brown became the second Watson Chapel boys basketball player to sign a letter of intent with a college this season.

The 5-foot-7 point guard officially committed to South Arkansas College of El Dorado in a Wednesday afternoon assembly. Brown was part of a senior class that led the turnaround of a program that had won just five games in 2019-20 into one that went 26-8 and 14-0 in Conference 4A-8.

"It helped me every year," said Brown, who averaged 8 points and 6 assists per game. "We didn't get to the goal we wanted to, but every year it helped me put more of a chip on my shoulder to get to a place where I wanted to go and help me improve as well."

Brown landed with SouthArk just weeks after classmate Khamani Cooper signed with Connors State College in Oklahoma. SouthArk this season went 12-13 and 3-7 in NJCAA Division II Region II, a conference that Pine Bluff's Southeast Arkansas College will join for the 2024-25 basketball season.

"It's great to play against somebody who's going to college because you'll have somebody you can bump heads with, and we can push each other," Brown said of practicing with Cooper.

Brown said he was invited to work out against some of the SouthArk players and was awarded with a scholarship offer afterward.

Watson Chapel Coach Jevon Barnes said Brown played in ways that couldn't be measured in statistics throughout his career.

"For a guy of his stature, it shows that he's a great basketball player to play on the next level because there aren't too many people picking up a 5-7 point guard," Barnes said. "The things he did for us made us who we were. We call him a hero guy because he does a lot of things where nobody wanted to step up and accept a role. We're just so proud of him and wish him the best for the upcoming future."