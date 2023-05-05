250 expected to join in county cleanup

HOT SPRINGS -- The 250 people expected to participate in the first Garland County Countywide Cleanup Day make up a broad cross-section of the community, representing schools, hospitals, civic organizations and the Quorum and District courts.

They will assemble Saturday at 7:30 a.m., weather permitting, at eight locations. County Judge Darryl Mahoney said they plan to have removed litter from more than 200 miles of roads by noon, the culmination of more than two months of organizing and planning by the special committee he formed in February.

He appointed District 2 Justice of the Peace Thomas Anderson to head the Litter Task Force Committee. He's one of the longest-serving justices of the peace, part-time legislators who levy property taxes, appropriate funds for county government, set salary ranges for county employees and adopt laws affecting the welfare and safety of county residents, but three of the committee members are newly elected.

They're part of the younger, more energetic Quorum Court that was seated in January. It's the first Quorum Court in many years with more than one elected woman. Both District 3 Justice of the Peace Esther Dixon and District 10 Justice of the Peace Debbie McGrew are on the Litter Task Force.

"They have a little different mindset," Mahoney said of the 2023-2024 Quorum Court. "We've got some younger folks who have a lot of energy. I'm pleased with the way they stepped up and took the reins."

An organizer of other community cleanup projects, Dixon has done most of the organizing for Saturday's event.

"I can't say enough good things about her," Mahoney said of the three-term justice of the peace. "Anything I've ever asked her to help me with, she has gone above and beyond, including this project. She does that with absolutely everything she does. She is passionate about her community, and she really wants to help people."

Mahoney said freshman Justice of the Peace Dayton Myers, District 7, has a similar mindset. He was still a teenager when he was sworn in earlier this year.

"He's involved with so many things," Mahoney said of Myers, who will be overseeing the cleanup effort in and around the Lakeside School District area. "To be 19 or 20 years old, he's accomplished tasks that some 50-year-old people can't accomplish.

"I look for him to be a force moving forward with the court and probably on past there. I'm sure he's got his eyes on bigger things than just the Quorum Court. While we've got him here, we're certainly going to utilize his strength."

Eleven justices of the peace will be participating, picking up trash and passing out supplies, water and snacks at eight staging areas. Mahoney said he and his neighbor will pick up trash on Walnut Valley, West Goat Hill and East Glazypeau roads.

Students from six of the county's seven public school districts will also be participating. Mountain Pine students picked up trash last week on Treasure Isle and Clear Creek roads.

"We're really excited about students being a part of this," Dixon said. "That way they can get involved and be leaders in their community and their schools and take pride in their community. Everyone can do their part."

Mahoney said he would like to make the Countywide Cleanup Day an annual event, one held in conjunction with the city of Hot Springs' Spring Fling Cleanup.