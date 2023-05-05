Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wins best website award in Great Plains journalism contest

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette won Best Website in the Great Plains Awards journalism contest Friday.

The Omaha World-Herald staff took home Great Plains Best Newspaper of the Year honors, and Tulsa World Magazine was named Great Plains Magazine of the Year.

Winners and finalists were announced at a luncheon in Tulsa. The annual contest, sponsored by the Tulsa Press Club, honors newspaper, magazine, television and web journalism from eight states: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. This was its 14th year. Entries were judged by award-winning professional journalists from across the country.

Two Democrat-Gazette staff members picked up individual awards. Columnist Philip Martin won the Entertainment Feature with “Jerry Lee Lewis” and photographer Thomas Metthe won General News Photography with “Davis Trial.”

Top individual awards went to:

-- Great Plains Writer of the Year: Jesse Bogan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

-- Great Plains Newspaper Photographer of the Year: Matt Gade, Rapid City Journal

-- Great Plains Magazine Writer of the Year: Nicholas Phillips, St. Louis Magazine

-- Great Plains Magazine Photographer of the Year: Shane Bevel, who entered pieces from a variety of regional publications.

HALL OF FAME HONOREES

Five longtime journalists were inducted into the Great Plains Journalism Hall of Fame.

This year’s class includes:

-- Clytie Bunyan, Managing Editor for Diversity & Inclusion, Community Engagement & Opinion at The Oklahoman

-- Becky Dixon, Owner and President of AyerPlay and former host of ABC’s “Wide World of Sports”

--- Ed Kelley, Dean of the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma

-- Robert E. Lorton Jr., former owner and publisher of the Tulsa World

-- Robert E. Lorton III, founder and publisher of the Frontier and former publisher of the Tulsa World

A complete list of honorees can be found at tulsapressclub.org.



