Little Rock, 1968: Little River County State Rep. Marion Crank (1915-1994) was the Democratic nominee for governor, opposing Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller. Crank posed for a campaign postcard by “Lady Baxter,” the cannon on the Old State House lawn. “Experience — not experiment” was his motto. He lost by a margin of 4%. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

