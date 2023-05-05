Arkansas Supreme Court justice announces run for chief justice position

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker on Friday announced her 2024 candidacy for chief justice.

“I believe my experience at every level of the judiciary is unmatched and I am currently the senior, most experienced justice, on the Arkansas Supreme Court,” Baker said in a news release announcing her run. “I want to continue to put that experience to work for the people of Arkansas.”

During an interview, Baker, 59, said that Chief Justice John Dan Kemp has told her that he does not intend to seek another eight-year term as chief justice next year, when he will turn 73. Baker said she was not aware of anyone else currently running for the chief justice position.

Kemp was not immediately available for comment by phone on Friday evening.

Jon Gilmore, a campaign consultant for Justice Barbara Webb, said during a phone interview that Webb “has been strongly encouraged by a lot of people to run for chief justice.” Gilmore said Webb, 66, intended to make a decision in the near future.