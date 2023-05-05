The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 4, 2023

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-22-690. Michael W. Gates and Susan J. Gates v. Larry Walther, Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration of the State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Womack, J., concurs. Wynne, J., dissents.