Barling 15-year-old charged with murder, other felonies

FORT SMITH -- A teenager was charged as an adult with multiple felonies in the Sebastian County Circuit Court on Friday following his arrest Thursday.

Kemuel Stucki, 15, of Barling has been charged with one count each of first-degree murder, armed aggravated robbery and terroristic act in connection with an incident March 24 that left Chanell Moore, 28, dead, Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue said via a news release Friday.

Stucki was charged with another count of aggravated robbery in connection with a separate incident Dec. 12 in Barling.

The Fort Smith Police Department announced Stucki's arrest during a news conference Friday.