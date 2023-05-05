Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Early voting underway

Early voting will be held May 2-8 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for a special election. The ballot will include proposals promoted by Go Forward Pine Bluff: a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety and an extension of a five-eighths-cent tax that passed in 2017 primarily for projects for Go Forward. Early voting will be held weekdays May 2-8 (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) On May 9, election day, from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., voters will vote at their polling locations. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's office, (870) 541-5322.

Friday, May 5

Live@5 to feature The Josh Park Band

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host The Josh Park Band during its Live@5 concert series from 5-7 p.m. May 5."The band's heavy electric blues and rock sounds will bring explosive solos and rich tones to the ART Yard, behind The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.," according to the release. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Guests must be 21 or older. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks and snacks will be available.

Saturday, May 6

UAPB plans spring graduation

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host its 167th commencement ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Field and will livestream the ceremony via YouTube. The processional begins at 8:45 a.m., according to a news release. Entrepreneur and philanthropist William F. Pickard, Ph.D. will serve as commencement speaker. Pickard is founder and executive chairman of GAA Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management and GAA New Ventures. Among the spring graduates, six students will be the first to receive a Master of Business Administration degree in business analytics since the MBA program began in the fall of 2021. Details: UAPB.edu/commencement.aspx or UAPB Registrar Aretha Lacefield at lacefielda@uapb.edu.

Brunson sets first ward event

First Ward Council Member LaTisha Brunson invites residents to a Friends of the First Ward event at 6 p.m. May 6 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. "It will be my official welcome and I will be highlighting small businesses in my ward," Brunson said in a news release on Stuff In The Bluff.com. The attire is socially after 5. Food will be provided by Ward 1 restaurants. Participants are asked to RSVP by April 21 through email to brunsonward1@gmail.com.

VFW's National Day of Service set

The Veterans of Foreign Wars National Day of Service will be held for all veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Center, 114 S. State St. The celebration will be presented by the Pine Bluff Post 4455 VFW & VFW Auxiliary in partnership with the veteran service center and Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs will assist, according to a news release. Speakers will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson. There will be a special Vietnam Veterans Certificate Recognition by retired U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Todd, former Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. There will be service related vendors for the veterans, food trucks, health screenings, patriotic dances and other events. The community is invited to attend. For booth information or details, contact Theresa Orso, president of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, at (870) 692-1951.

Beignning Saturday, May 6

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: May 6 -- John Horton Band; June 3 -- Kent Burnside Band; July 8 -- Big Al and the Heavyweights; Aug. 5 -- Fonky Donkey; Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Sunday, May 7

UAPB Coach Thornton to speak at St. John

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host the 104th annual Women's Day in person and virtually. At 3 p.m. Sunday, the guest speaker will be Dawn Thornton, the head women's basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the annual Church School Service will feature the lesson review by Jackie Flowers, a member of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The guest Church School superintendent will be Joyce Bracy Vaughan of Greater Ward Chapel AME Church, according to a news release. Services are under the leadership of the Rev. Chestine Sims Jr., pastor; Angela J. Flowers, chair; and Constance Withers, co-chair.

Moscow church hosts concert

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will host the second annual Community Spring Concert (in memory of JoAnne Jones) at 6 p.m. Sunday. The guest director is Jamal Gordon of Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Choir practice continues Saturday at noon. "If you would like to participate, please feel free to come and lend your voice," a spokesman said. The Rev. Stanley Blair Sr. is the pastor.

Prairie Lake honors pastor, wife

Prairie Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 2611 Indiana St., will celebrate the 18th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Alvin and Fleshia Lowe, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

New Fellowship hosts anniversary

New Fellowship Baptist Church, 3706 S. Cherry St., will celebrate its 15th year of service, at 9 a.m. May 7. The church invites all past and present members, family and friends to attend. Judge Jackie Harris will be the speaker. Immediately following service there will a fellowship hour. The Rev. Thirland Mckissic is the senior pastor.

Prayer Garden hosts anniversary

Prayer Garden Christian Faith Center Church of God in Christ, 800 South Apple Street, invites the community to attend its 29th anniversary service at 3 p.m. May 7. The guest speaker will be Sylvester Bush, pastor of Graham Temple Church of God in Christ at College Station. Superintendent Jerry W. Williams Sr., is the pastor at Prayer Garden.

Grace Temple honors pastor, wife

Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 909 Wisconsin St., will celebrate the 30th Anniversary honoring the pastor and wife, the Rev. Amelio and Cynthia Howard. The service will be held at 3 p.m. May 7 and the guest speaker will be the Rev. Lavara Henry of Damascus Mississionary Baptist Church, according to a news release.

Dumas church honors pastor, wife

Bethlehem Worship Center Church at Dumas invites the community to attend the 28th Anniversary Service of the pastor and wife, honoring Superintendent Timothy Jones and Linda Jones, district missionary. The service will be held at 3 p.m. May 7. The featured speaker will be Superintendent Authur Terry of New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ at Lonoke.

Monday, May 8

WH to induct Sports Hall of Famers

The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame banquet is set for May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the White Hall James "Jitters" Morgan Community Center. Inductees for 2023 include: Distinguished Service Inductees: Doug Dorris and Dottie Vereen-Strahan; and Outstanding Athletes: Yvonne Neal, and Marc Stringer (posthumously.) Two outstanding seniors will be recognized and both will receive a $1,000 scholarship, according to a news release. The outstanding Senior Boys and Girls athletes will also be recognized. Anyone wishing to give to the scholarship fund may send donations to: Corey Jones, President, 119 Mountain Valley Drive, Maumelle AR,72113. Tickets to the banquet are $20 each and available from any committee member or in the WHHS principal's office.

Tuesday, May 9

Special election on 2 proposed GFPB taxes

Voters will go to the polls May 9 to decide on two proposed tax increases. The ballot will include proposals promoted by Go Forward Pine Bluff: a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety and an extension of a five-eighths-cent tax that passed in 2017 primarily for projects for Go Forward.

Wednesday, May 10

Thursday, May 11

ASC hosts reception for "A Simple Heart"

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansasa will host a free, public opening reception for a new exhibition by artist Kim Kwee from 5-7 p.m. May 11. "'A Simple Heart' is a series of paintings, fabric works and assemblages representing a series of investigations into family, specifically mothers and daughters, and the shifting ontological status of dolls, decorative objects and ephemera like the vintage paper dolls the artist used," according to the release. This exhibition will remain on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through July 8. Gallery admission is always free.

Friday, May 12

First Baptist hosts Voices of Appalachia

First Baptist Church, 6501 S. Hazel St., at Pine Bluff, will host The Voices of Appalachia in a concert of choral music at 7 p.m. May 12 in the church sanctuary. The Voices of Appalachia will be under the direction of Wendy Saylor. The traveling chorus is from Alice Lloyd College at Pippa Passes, Ky. The concert is free and open to the public. A love offering will be received, according to a news release. Bryan Bolton is the minister of music and children at First Baptist. Details: (870) 534-4741.

Watercolor and Wine set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Watercolor & Wine with artist Greta Kresse from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 12 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Participants will learn to focus on color relationships, light, composition and form, using reference materials to create visually compelling imagery. No experience is necessary. Complimentary wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages will be available. This workshop is for ages 21 and older. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Register at asc701.org/class/watercolor-and-wine-with-greta-kresse, call (870) 536-3375 or visit in person. For details, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org.

Through Friday, May 12

UAPB panel seeks nominees for Hall of Fame

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association is accepting nominations for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class. The association is celebrating the 14th year of inducting honorees into the UAPB/AM&N Alumni Association Hall of Fame in the following fields: arts/visual, entertainment/media, athletics, business/industry, agriculture/fisheries/human sciences, community service, education, faith/theology, government/law, medicine/medical, military, science/technology, and lifetime achievement/posthumous. All entries must be received on or before May 12. Download the 2023 Hall of Fame Nomination Form at https://files.constantcontact.com/b3f1149a701/04dea6b3-9da6-4b44-8e7e-f07f035c1bce.pdf.

Saturday, May 13

PBSD to present health fair

The Pine Bluff School District will host a health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13 in the Pine Bluff High School McFadden Gym. The theme is Healthy, Wealth, and Wise. Local vendors will be focusing on healthy lifestyles, healthy eating, mental health, finance and community resources. Preventative screenings will be offered along with free samples. Door prizes will be given away and entertainment will be provided by the students of district, according to a news release.

Pilgrim church to open pantry

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open May 13 from 8 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification, according to a news release. Food recipients will be required to enter the building to sign for and pick up their food items.

FunDay features STEAM Corner

Patrons are invited to attend STEAM Corner from 1-3 p.m. May 13 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. This all-ages event explores science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics with hands-on "STEAM" activities. Participants can engage in step-by-step valuable learning powered by exploration, creativity and discovery. There will be activities for all ages. Recycle Bikes for Kids will also be giving out 30 bicycles, according to the news release. For details, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Beginning Wednesday, May 17

Nutrition education conference set

The virtual 1890s Multi-State Community Nutrition Education Conference is set for May 17-18, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The event will be jointly hosted by UAPB, Tennessee State University, Alabama A&M University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. the purpose of the conference is to pool resources related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) at the four 1890 land-grant universities. The overall mission is to build nutrition security and partnerships in communities. To register, visit www.multi-state-conference.com.

Thursday, May 18

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18, 2023 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speakers will be Beth and Hal Walker of Bella Vista, who will discuss "Second Time Around," according to a news release. Jill Corbitt, a registered dental hygienist, will also make a special presentation on "A Day In The Life of A Dental Assistant." The luncheon cost is $21, which includes the meal, tax, and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance. Participants will be charged for reservations that aren't kept.

Friday, May 19

Exhibition: "Arkansas Women to Watch: 2023" opens

The exhibition "Arkansas Women to Watch 2023: New Worlds" will be open from May 19 to Aug. 12 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. "New Worlds" is the latest exhibit in the Women to Watch exhibition series, conceived by the National Museum of Women in the Arts. The Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts organizes the statewide tour of the art by the Arkansas nominees.

Saturday, May 20

Antique/Classic Car Show set

Hardin Baptist Church will present its eighth annual Antique/Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at Highway 270 and Todd Lynn Drive at White Hall. "Come check out the rides of our past!," a spokesman said in a news release. "No entry fee to show your car (donations appreciated)." Festivities will include antique and classic cars and trucks on display; trophies awarded for "Peoples Choice," 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place; and concessions: baked goods, hotdogs, popcorn, drinks and more (benefiting the youth.) Details: (870) 247-1258.

Yoga in The Loft set at ASC

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and to relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is May 20. This class is part of ASC's Flex Pay program, with $15 being the recommended price. Yoga in the Loft takes place in the Loft Gallery at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/yoga or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Center provides lunch, blessing bags

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will host a free to-go lunch and blessing bags outreach at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20. Lula Mae's mission is to serve as a resource to support families and communities with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to sustain a quality, self-sufficient lifestyle while becoming positive contributors to their community and society, according to a news release. Shaneka Hamilton is Lula Mae's executive director. Details: www.lulamaedaycenter.org.

Sunday, May 21

Reynolds Chapel sets mission program

Reynolds Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 706 S. Cypress St., will celebrate the annual Mission Program at 3 p.m. May 21. Rosilynd Jackson of the Greater New Bibleway Church of God in Christ at North Little Rock will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Andrew L. Williams is pastor of Reynolds Chapel.

Grapevine Cemetery event set

The annual meeting for the Grapevine Cemetery Memorial is scheduled at Sardis Baptist Church following the worship service at 11 a.m. May 21. After the memorial, there will be a potluck fellowship meal and time to visit. Grave decorations will be held before service, according to a news release. "We encourage anyone connected to the Grapevine Cemetery to come join in the celebration," a spokesman said. The Grapevine Cemetery Association is a registered tax-exempt organization, and donations are tax deductible. If donors are unable to attend and wish to contribute to the upkeep of the cemetery, they may send contributions to: Grapevine Cemetery/Treasurer, 9310 Grant 14, Pine Bluff, AR, 71603.

Through Thursday, May 25

Opening Reception set for "A Cast of Blues"

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "A Cast of Blues" exhibition on view through May 25. The exhibition highlights the rich musical heritage in the Delta. "A Cast of Blues" features 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends by Sharon McConnell-Dickerson and 15 color photographs of performers and of juke joints by Ken Murphy. McConnell-Dickerson, who is visually impaired, set out to discover the face behind the music she loves. Her work "captures the flesh, muscle, bone, hair and subtle expressions of emotion," according to a news release.

Through Saturday, May 27

ASC hosts Small Works

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the 36th annual "Small Works on Paper" exhibition from May 4-27 at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St. The exhibition is organized and sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council. Southeast Arkansas artists selected for this year's exhibition include Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Tom Richard of Monticello. The traveling juried exhibition showcases two-dimensional artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches and spotlights artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry. "Small Works on Paper" travels to up to 10 venues throughout the state in a yearlong show, according to a news release.

Through Wednesday, May 31

Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years, according to a news release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. There is no cost to apply. The deadline is May 31. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Thursday, June 1

ASC accepts entries for Rosenzweig exhibit

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas, according to a news release. The Rosenzweig exhibition opens July 20 with a free, public reception from 5-7 p.m. and an awards presentation at 6 p.m. The works will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Visit asc701.org/rosenzweig for the submission guidelines and entry portal. The cost is $25 per entry, with a maximum of five entries accepted per artist. Details: Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, June 3

Summit to address mental health, suicide

A Mental Health Wellness and Suicide Prevention Summit will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at Southeast Arkansas College in the McGeorge Building, 1900 S. Hazel St. The free summit is for ages 8 to adult and hosted by the D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project, according to a news relase. The age groups, presenters and topics will include: AGES 8 TO 12 -- Dr. Nicole Baughnight Boles; "What is Mental Illness and How Do You Handle Stress?" AGES 13 TO 18 -- Dr. Karma Mays; "How to Recognize Symptoms and What Signs to Look For." AGES 19 TO 30 -- Janie Cotton; "Trauma Informed Care." AGES 31 AND UP -- Panelists: Dr. Stephen Broughton, Mary Meacham and Bessie Lancelin; "Stigma, Anxiety, Depression and our Toolbox."

Beginning Saturday, June 3

ASC sets Fused Glass Class with Aida Ayers

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a two-part Fused Glass Class with artist-in-residence Aida Ayers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 3 and June 10 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $185 for ASC members and $222 for nonmembers. Attendees can save 25 percent with the discount code "GLASS25." To register, visit asc701.org/class/fused-glass or call (870) 536-3375. For details, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org.

Sunday, June 11

New Community hosts Women's Day

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Women's Day on June 11. At 11 a.m., the featured speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady of New Community. At 3 p.m., the keynote speaker will be Willie Ann Martin, a missionary at New Community. The guest choir director will be Donna Williams Huskey and the worship leader will be Dee Clay.

Beginning Monday, June 12

Fire department to host junior camp

The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will sponsor a Junior Fire Camp from June 12-16 for boys and girls 11-13 years old. The free camp will be held Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center (old public library) at the civic center, #1 Convention Center Drive. The camp is designed for youth to experience what it's like to be a firefighter as well as learn about fire safety. The session will be taught by Pine Bluff firefighters and will feature hands-on activities and interactive learning sessions. Details: www.pineblufffire.com or (870) 730-2048. The contact person is Lt. Larry Murray.

Through Thursday, June 15

Grants available for public school educators

Arkansas public school employees are invited to apply for the 2023-24 Arkansas Retired Teachers Association grants, according to a news release. The Parsons-Burnett Grants are for current certified educators to further their education and the Mitchell-Fair Grants are for current classified employees who are pursuing teacher licensure. The grants are funded by contributions from members ARTA, a professional organization of Arkansas's public education retirees. Grant applications must be submitted online by June 15. For the details and the application link, visit www.artanow.com.

Friday, July 14

Women of Faith set trip

The Women of Faith will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., on July 14 to see the stage presentation of "Ester" at the Sight and Sound Theatre. A detailed itinerary can be obtained by contacting Jessie Clemmons at (870) 692-2194.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.