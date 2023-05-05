Capitol rioter Machacek guilty of misdemeanor

A Hindsville man who admitted to taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot will avoid a jury trial after pleading guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge.

Brennan Cline Machacek, 32, a Marine Corps veteran, attended the hearing via Zoom with his attorney, the prosecutor and U.S. District Court Judge Jia M. Cobb. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7 in person in Washington, D.C.

As part of his agreement with the U.S. attorney's office, Machacek agreed to plead guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a government building. He originally was charged with a total of four misdemeanors and was facing a possible jury trial.

The charge he pleaded guilty to Thursday carries a maximum penalty of six years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Machacek also faces up to five years of probation.

"Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?" Cobb asked Machacek.

"Yes, your honor," he replied.

Machacek answered clearly and affirmatively to all questions asked by the judge during Thursday's hearing.

According to details outlined in the criminal complaint, Machacek was captured on video surveillance inside the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. He was identified on video by a tipster who had served with him in the Marine Corps, according to the FBI.

The same tipster also provided the FBI with screen grabs of a Facebook message that Machacek wrote confirming that he was inside the Capitol, the complaint stated.

Machacek and his attorney asked that the Sept. 7 sentencing hearing be held via Zoom, and the judge said that she would allow that if all parties agreed, but it was announced during the hearing that the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C. has been requesting that all defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot be present in court for sentencing.

Special Agent George Handey of the FBI wrote in his report that he reviewed Capitol security video looking for images of Machacek.

He stated that he saw Machacek – who was wearing jeans, a tan coat and a camouflage baseball cap – enter through a window next to a Senate wing door and wander through the building.

"I compared images of this individual to the face on Brennen Cline Machacek's driver's license photo, and I believe they are the same person," Handey wrote.

Machacek was arrested Dec. 19 in Fayetteville, according to the FBI.

He has remained free on his own recognizance since his arrest.

The Jan. 6 riot was an attempt by some participants to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent Congress from counting the electoral votes for then-President-elect Joe Biden in his victory over incumbent Donald Trump, according to the FBI.