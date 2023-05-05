Church News

PRAIRIE LAKE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2611 Indiana St., will celebrate the 18th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Alvin and Fleshia Lowe at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Joshua Pickett, pastor of Grace & Mercy Missionary Baptist Church.

PRAYER GARDEN CHRISTIAN FAITH CENTER CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Apple St., invites the community to its 29th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Sylvester Bush, pastor of Graham Temple Church of God in Christ at College Station. Superintendent Jerry W. Williams Sr. is the pastor at Prayer Garden.

NEW FELLOWSHIP BAPTIST CHURCH, 3706 S. Cherry St., will celebrate its 15th anniversary at 9 a.m. Sunday. The church invites all past and present members, family and friends to attend. Judge Jackie Harris will be the speaker. Immediately following service there will a fellowship hour. The church's senior pastor and wife are the Rev. Thirland and Helen McKissic.

GRACE TEMPLE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 909 Wisconsin St., will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Amelio and Cynthia Howard, at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Lavara Henry, pastor of Damascus Missionary Baptist Church.

BETHLEHEM WORSHIP CENTER CHURCH at Dumas invites the community to attend the 28th anniversary service of the pastor and wife, Superintendent Timothy Jones and Linda Jones, district missionary. The service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be Superintendent Authur Terry of New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ at Lonoke.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will host the second annual Community Spring Concert (in memory of JoAnne Jones) at 6 p.m. Sunday. The guest director is Jamal Gordon of Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Choir practice continues Saturday at noon. "If you would like to participate, please feel free to come and lend your voice," a spokesman said. The Rev. Stanley Blair Sr. is the pastor.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host the 104th annual women's day in person and virtually. At 3 p.m. Sunday, the guest speaker will be Dawn Thornton, the head women's basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the annual Church School Service will feature the lesson review by Jackie Flowers, a member of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The guest Church School superintendent will be Joyce Bracy Vaughan of Greater Ward Chapel AME Church. Services are under the leadership of the Rev. Chestine Sims Jr., pastor; Angela J. Flowers, chair; and Constance Withers, co-chair.

mPILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry May 13 from 8 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification, according to a news release. Food recipients will be required to enter the building to sign for and pick up their food items.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 6501 S. Hazel St., at Pine Bluff, will host The Voices of Appalachia in a concert of choral music at 7 p.m. May 12 in the church sanctuary. The Voices of Appalachia will be under the direction of Wendy Saylor. The traveling chorus is from Alice Lloyd College at Pippa Passes, Ky. The concert is free and open to the public. A love offering will be received. Bryan Bolton is the minister of music and children at First Baptist. Details: (870) 534-4741.

REYNOLDS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 706 S. Cypress St., will celebrate the annual mission program at 3 p.m. May 21. Rosilynd Jackson of the Greater New Bibleway Church of God in Christ at North Little Rock will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Andrew L. Williams is pastor of Reynolds Chapel.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual women's day on June 11. At 11 a.m., the featured speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady of New Community. At 3 p.m., the keynote speaker will be Willie Ann Martin, a missionary at New Community. The guest choir director will be Donna Williams Huskey and the worship leader will be Dee Clay.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.