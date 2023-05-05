Churchill Downs suspends trainer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely and Lord Miles, who is trained by Joseph, was scratched from the Kentucky Derby on Thursday, days after the sudden death of two of his horses at the track.

The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by Joseph, from entering horses in races or applying for stall occupancy at all Churchill Downs Incorporated racetracks.

The decision comes after the deaths of Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday at Churchill Downs. Both collapsed on the track and died after races.

"Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses, and decided to suspend him indefinitely until details are analyzed and understood," Bill Mudd, president and chief operating officer of CDI, said in a statement. "The safety of our equine and human athletes and integrity of our sport is our highest priority. We feel these measures are our duty and responsibility."

Investigators have yet to find any cause in the deaths of Joseph's two horses in a 72-hour span, along with two others over the past week, which has cast a pall over Churchill Downs in the final preparations for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.





Kentucky Derby hopeful Verifying works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

