3rd Ward residents to meet

The 3rd Ward Community Watch Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. May 16 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All residents of the 3rd Ward are invited to attend.

NAACP members to meet

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its regular monthly membership meeting 6 p.m. May 11. The meeting will be held at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St., according to a news release.

TOPPS to hand out food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food at 10 a.m. May 9. One box per household will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Participants are asked to bring photo ID. This distribution will be the last one for this session until until 10 a.m. Aug. 8, according to a news release.

TOPPS thanks its partners: Pine Bluff Police Department, Canaan Christian Center, Calvary Baptist Church Little Rock, Zion Church Northwest Arkansas, Arkansas Food Bank, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, and CEAL Fund Project. Details: Annette Dove, TOPPS founder/director, (870) 850-6011.

Women of Faith set trip

The Women of Faith will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., on July 14 to see the stage presentation of "Ester" at the Sight and Sound Theatre, according to a news release. A detailed itinerary can be obtained by contacting Jessie Clemmons at (870) 692-2194.

Fallen PB firefighter among national honorees

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will host the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on Saturday and Sunday at Emmitsburg, Md., according to a news release. The honorees will include the following Arkansas firefighters:

Engineer Cory Collins, age 32, of the City of Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services, died on 08/21/2021 due to complications of covid-19. Collins was an engineer with station 6. He dedicated nine years to serving others, according to the National Fallen Fighters Foundation.

Assistant Chief Dennis Graham, age 69, of the Southridge Fire Department died on 3/1/2017.

Fire Marshal Jerry Robinson, age 56, of the North Little Rock Fire Department, died on 6/5/2022 due to complications of malignant neoplasm.

Fire Chief Everette Watson, age 58, of the Calvert Township Volunteer Fire Department died on 10/27/2022.

The tribute will honor 79 firefighters who died in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years. Each firefighter's name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.

Detailed information about the 144 firefighters being honored is included in the 2023 Roll of Honor at https://weekend.firehero.org/2023-roll-of-honor/. The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service is on May 7 at 9 a.m. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas is scheduled to address the thousands of attendees. The NFFF will live stream events on the NFFF's website (firehero.org), YouTube channel, and Facebook page.

UAM plans graduation

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will hold its spring commencement exercises May 12 in the Steelman Field House. Commencement will be split into two ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The doors will open at 9 a.m. for the 10 a.m. ceremony and 1 p.m. for the 2 p.m. ceremony.

The 10 a.m. ceremony will include the School of Arts and Humanities (undergraduate and graduate), the School of Business, the School of Computer Information Systems and the School of Education (undergraduate and graduate). The 2 p.m. ceremony will include the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources (undergraduate and graduate), the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences, the School of Nursing, the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences and the Division of General Studies. Scheduled speakers include Peggy Doss, chancellor of UAM, and Donald R. Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System.

Special recognitions will include the presentation of the Hornaday Outstanding Faculty Award and the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Commencement will be livestreamed on YouTube. The link will be accessible from the university's homepage. A clear bag policy is in place for all guests. Details: www.uamont.edu or the Office of Academic Affairs at (870) 460-1033.