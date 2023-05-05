Cunningham shares concerns over GFPB, election rush

Editors note: This is part two of a two-part series.

Delta Rhythm & Bayous Director Jimmy Cunningham said he didn't support the Go Forward Pine Bluff tax the first time, and he won't be supporting it this time either, during part two of The Newsroom with Pine Bluff Commercial editor Byron Tate.

In a recent interview with Go Forward's CEO Ryan Watley, he announced that the newly revealed mural on Third Avenue and Main Street, created by University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff art students, was done in collaboration with Cunningham as part of the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District Plan.

Cunningham said he was shocked when he heard that announcement. "It's a desire to say some casual engagement created a collaboration," said Cunningham. "Collaboration is loosely used here."

To clarify, Cunningham said that two months ago he was contacted by the mayor's office because they wanted all entities that were involved in any kind of art to come together and to meet on the street and talk about what their plans were so there wouldn't be conflicting ideas.

Cunningham said he thought that was a great idea and about 15 people showed up for the meeting, including representatives from the Jefferson County Heritage Task Force, UAPB artists, Pine Bluff Downtown Development Director Joy Blankenship, Urban Renewal Executive Director Chandra Griffin and City Council member Bruce Lockett to name a few.

According to Cunningham, everyone talked about what they were doing so everyone would be on one accord.

"At some point, the Urban Renewal director said they wanted to contribute to the cultural district," said Cunningham, who added that he was asked about his vision for the district.

"There were some problems in the wall and some fading on the mural and the suggestion was maybe we can put something up here. Everybody was cool with that," said Cunningham. "The question directed to me was 'What do you guys want to do in terms of what you're working on?'"

Cunningham said he thought the art should include civil rights, music and cinema while the group spoke about the mural already on a building on Third Avenue and Main Street.

"Ms. Griffin said we don't do people because that will create problems," he said. "After that, I left it alone."

It was later on that Cunningham discovered, through a forwarded email to the executive director of the A&P Commission, that a draft of the mural was being discussed in an email chain.

"I found out last week that Dr. Watley is saying that there is $30,000 [and] that we have collaborated," said Cunningham, who said the Urban Renewal Agency was already going to do downtown art. "We had no conversations."

"Over time I have not seen a reason to trust Dr. Watley, based on how Go Forward has involved even my engagement with him," said Cunningham. Cunningham also said the Delta Rhythms & Bayous project should not be looked at as competition but instead should be a collaboration.

"Why would you not sit down with us to try to work out ways that we could come together and shape and frame this," he asked.

"They have to control the strings," Cunningham continued. "They have to control the power, and when you come to the table with them you're in a position where you're having to ask for something or having to engage their resources in some way."

Cunningham also said Watley has exaggerated Go Forward's involvement with the Community and Economic Development in making the Streetscape project happen.

"They helped them get a grant. They were a collaborative partner with community and economic development," Cunningham said. "I've done grants before and I've had collaborative partners. ... I would never say to someone I was the one responsible for getting that multimillion-dollar project because I happened to be a collaborative partner."

Cunningham said he believes those types of misconceptions mislead people into assuming Go Forward has taken part in ongoing projects when in some cases, the organization has not been connected to them.

The Go Forward-sponsored five-eighths-cent tax is up for renewal in a special election being held Tuesday, May 9. The current Go Forward tax sunsets late next year. If the tax does not pass, Cunningham said the $2 million allocated for the Delta Rhythm & Bayous project from the current sales tax will still be in place, but that the rest of the money for the project, which is estimated to cost $6 million, will have to be raised.

"As a city, we have the skills and the ability as a people to sit down and craft a new model, which will incorporate the plans of the Delta Rhythm & Bayous District and other plans that might be out there so that we can have a better, more transparent process that folks will gravitate around," said Cunningham in discussing a potential replacement for the Go Forward tax if the tax fails. "I believe that we have the ability to do that."

Cunningham also faulted Mayor Shirley Washington and the Pine Bluff City Council for expediting the tax for a special election.

"As I have voiced my concern about Go Forward, I have to voice my concern as much about what the mayor and the city council did in fast-tracking this," he said. "It is clear that this community is divided on Go Forward. Go Forward has become a lightning rod among many people in this community."

There is no middle ground, according to Cunningham, who said the smart thing for Go Forward to do is build a consensus.

"You could take the time, a year, a whole year from now when the tax is scheduled to sunset, if there are misconceptions and misunderstandings about what Go Forward [does] ... you could have the time to build out a case and clear up misconceptions out here," he said. "At the same time, people would have an opportunity to pull together all of the plans and, say, 'look at all the other plans' and say ... 'this is what the alternative is.' Right now if Go Forward wins this election they lose, and the city council and the mayor lose."

Cunningham said he believes half the population is going to feel like the tax was "rammed down their throats" and now they have to pay for it.

"That's going to aggravate those divisions even more," he said. "To me, it makes sense even if you are a voter and you support Go Forward, if you know your fellow citizens out here are this divided, I would say to a supporter of Go Forward, 'Vote no so that you [as a] citizen, your neighbor and your family members have had more time to digest this -- to divest themselves of misconceptions -- and have a better way to frame and understand this.'"

To correct this matter, Cunningham said it will be up to the voters.

"It doesn't mean that those people can't turn around next year and vote for Go Forward again after they've given the community time to digest and understand this process better -- and have some additional discussion and dialogue around alternative plans," said Cunningham, who added that Go Forward Pine Bluff needed a change in leadership.

He also said he felt special elections bring fewer people to the polls. "If you think that your project is divisive, you don't want huge numbers of people to turn out," he said. "A broader, more diverse set of individuals -- particularly by income -- will turn out in general and primary elections but not necessarily with special elections, and I think they understood that."

In the next five to 10 years, Cunningham said he hopes to have a portion of the Delta Rhythm & Bayous District built out, with plans throughout the state already in motion.

"We have such a compelling history that once the community sees what the history is, and what the benefits are, they are going to support it 100 percent and we will be moving in that direction," he said.

"In five or 10 years there will be sites up, there will be stories and narratives told, there will be untold facts that will really knock people out," said Cunningham, who added that he has received additional support from school superintendents. "You wait for this thing because it's going to be rocking."