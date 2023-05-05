Marriages

Andrew Tubbs, 35, and Samantha King, 28, both of Little Rock.

Jonnie Potts, 66, and Elisabeth Davis Nix, 58, both of Little Rock.

Leonard Reed, 47, of Carlisle and Shanika Warren, 39, of Little Rock.

Orenthia Steverson, 47, and Si'mone Grice, 26, both of Pine Bluff.

Carlos Gonzalez, 23, and Bailey Goodwin, 22, both of Jacksonville.

David Cox, 25, and Shiela Tura, 24, both of Little Rock.

Gregory Madkins, 50, and Latasha Bass, 43, both of Jacksonville.

Brelyn Ward, 28, of Little Rock and Antoinette Finley, 33, of North Little Rock.

Jonathan Miller, 34, and Jessica Baker, 32, both of Little Rock.

Tyshaun Bailey, 23, and Ravyn Henderson, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1625. Rikita Robinson-Clark v. Larry Clark Jr.

23-1630. Brook Medina v. Marco Medina.

GRANTED

22-712. Calvin Singleton v. Jennifer Singleton.

22-2099. William Sharp v. Marnie Sharp.

22-3378. Shane Ball v. Staci Lowrey.

22-3579. Terrica Simmons v. Dorian Simmons.

23-752. Stanley White Sr. v. Debra White.

23-1181. Christy Coney v. Shane Coney.