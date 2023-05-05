Delta Connection to offer nonstop LR-NYC flight

Through its subsidiary brand Delta Connection, Delta Airlines will offer nonstop service from Little Rock to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport starting Tuesday.

The outbound flight will leave Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field at 6:05 a.m. and arrive at LaGuardia a minute before 10 a.m. The returning flight is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with a 7:44 p.m. arrival time.

The listed price for a round-trip main cabin May 9 ticket is $597.80 as of Thursday afternoon on Delta’s website . The same trip booked to depart on Friday and return on Sunday in June, leaving at 7:15 a.m. and 5:50 p.m., respectively, was listed online from the airline for $477.80.

“This is an exciting moment for travelers and for Little Rock as airlines are recognizing growing demand, economic opportunity and a thriving market in central Arkansas,” said Bryan Malinowski, Clinton National Airport’s executive director, in a statement, adding that the airport’s passenger volume has increased significantly.

Once considered by some as one of the dirtiest, inefficient and all-around most-irritating airports in the United States (as vice president, Joe Biden derided it as “Third World”), LaGuardia has seen multibillion-dollar government investments in recent years, including a newterminal that opened in 2020 . Scores of new concourses and gates have either opened or are under construction.

Clinton National Airport has two direct flights to East Coast cities, Washington and New York. From LaGuardia, one of Delta’s nine hubs, passengers have direct access to Boston, Pittsburgh and Montreal as well as several smaller cities in the Northeast, including Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, N.Y.; Burlington, Vt.; Hartford, Conn.; Providence, R.I.; and Worcester, Mass. Seasonal direct from LaGuardia to the Bay State summer island colonies, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, also run.

American Airlines began nonstop service to LaGuardia in November through its American Eagle brand.