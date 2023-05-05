Eaves’ no-hitter advances Lonoke

Lonoke Coach Bryan Eagle admitted that he liked the way his team looked over the past month, but he couldn't help but love what he saw out of them Thursday.

Pitcher Steele Eaves was nearly flawless on the mound, and Cutter Colvert led a diplomatic approach at the plate to power the Jackrabbits to a 5-0 victory over Highland in the first round of the 4A-East Regional Baseball Tournament at Senator Field on the campus of Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock.

The victory clinched a third consecutive state tournament berth for Lonoke (24-2), which was coming off an 8-4 road victory over Class 5A contender Hot Springs Lakeside on Monday. However, Eaves made sure the Jackrabbits didn't yield anything against the Rebels in their postseason opener.

The junior right-hander tossed a no-hitter and had a perfect game going until a throwing error on a routine grounder by Lonoke in the top of the seventh inning broke it up.

"He's a big-time player," Eagle said of the University of Arkansas commit. "He's been doing this all his life. One out away there from a perfect game, which would've been in the history books. But he no-hits them. ... he's a dude.

"That's why he was out there today for us when the money's on the line."

Lonoke cashed in behind Eaves, who threw just 67 pitches and recorded 13 strikeouts. He also aided his cause offensively by driving in three of his team's runs.

Highland (14-4) did keep pace for much of the game despite Eaves' dominance. Junior pitcher Noah Powell held the Jackrabbits to 2 runs on 3 hits through 4 innings until they finally got to him consistently in the fifth.

"[Powell] did a good job of competing," Eagle explained. "He threw strikes, too. I think he had a little trouble there in the first inning walking some people. But he filled it up for the most part, and we hit some balls hard at him."

Lonoke did capitalize off a pair of walks in the first and scored when Colvert and Eaves recorded back-to-back sacrifice flies to hand its team a 2-0 lead. The Jackrabbits managed only one hit in each of the next three innings but cranked things up a bit in the fifth.

Drake Aycock and Colvert opened with consecutive hits before Eaves' two-run double pushed Lonoke's lead to 4-0. William Belford would add to that cushion with another sacrifice fly later in the inning.

That would be all the scoring Lonoke would need from that point on, thanks to a hurler who heads one of the state's deepest pitching staffs.

Eaves did receive some stout defensive play from his teammates to help keep his no-hitter intact. A diving catch from Jaxon Ingle, who's set to start on the mound in today's semifinal matchup against Heber Springs, in the sixth inning, and a leaping catch between first and second base from Colvert in the seventh were huge. Nathan Huckabee did provide the Rebels with their lone baserunner of the game in the final frame, but Eaves got Keegan Statler to fly out one batter later to end the game.

"We're playing good baseball," Eagle said. "That's what we try to do every year at the end of the year, play our best. I think we've run off 10 or so in a row. We're pitching at a high level, competing in the box at a high level.

"So I really like where we're at right now. Baseball is a fickle game, but we've just got to keep it going."