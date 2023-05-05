EDITORIAL: Sundown

The ship was the pride of

the American side

Coming back from some sawmill

in Wisconsin

As the big freighters go, it was bigger

than most

With a crew and good captain

well seasoned

--Lyrics from "The Wreck of

the Edmund Fitzgerald"

Who in the world could turn those lyrics about a shipwreck in Lake Michigan into one of the most memorable pop songs in history? Gordon Lightfoot. The paper reports that he also wrote about whale hunting and pollution. Sounds like a fun guy, doesn't he?

Don't be fooled. Gordon Lightfoot was 84 when the sun went down on him, and thank God for the gift of recorded music. His only No. 1 hit is "Sundown," but his "Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," "If You Could Read My Mind" and "Carefree Highway" will live on as long as our digital devices will support them.

He was a Canadian national treasure who had an undeniable influence on other Canadian musicians like Neil Young and The Band (they were Canadian except for Arkansas' Levon Helm). Most of his songs featured his slow strumming guitar, but even Geddy Lee from drum-heavy Rush revered him.

He called himself "a cosmopolitan hick" and that's why Arkansans might revere him. A lot of us think of ourselves the same way--appreciative of the finer things in life, but not overly impressed by them.

However, it was Lightfoot's attitude on life we can all take to heart. Way back in 1974, he told Rolling Stone, "I just want to retain my youthful outlook--not grow old . . . stay curious, questioning."

Rest in peace, Mr. Lightfoot.