Eflin masterful; Tampa Bay sweeps Pittsburgh

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Zach Eflin pitched seven scoreless innings, Randy Arozarena hit one of three Rays home runs and Tampa Bay beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Thursday to finish a three-game sweep of small-budget teams off to outstanding starts.

Taylor Walls and Yandy Diaz also homered for Tampa Bay, and Eflin (4-0) scattered three hits and struck out 10. The right-hander allowed just one baserunner to reach scoring position, when Carlos Santana hit a two-out double in the seventh.

"We're rolling right now," Walls said.

After Ryan Thompson had a perfect eighth, Jason Adam gave up Santana's two-run, two-out double in the ninth before getting his second save and completing a four-hitter. Adam struck out Connor Joe with two on to end it.

The Rays have scored a major league-best 210 runs and allowed an MLB-fewest 96. Tampa Bay also tops the big leagues with 67 homers, while allowing the fewest with 20.

Tampa Bay, at 26-6, is off to the best start through 32 games since the 1984 World Series champion Detroit Tigers went 27-5.

The National League Central-leading Pirates (20-12) have lost a season-high four in a row.

Pittsburgh starter Vince Velasquez (4-3) left after just three innings and 54 pitches due to elbow discomfort and will undergo tests.

The umpires had Eflin remove a ring from his glove hand before the start of the second inning during a conference on the mound with Rays Manager Kevin Cash present. Eflin said other umpire crews had let him wear the ring, but this one told him he'd be ejected if it wasn't removed.

"This is the first crew that's really given me trouble about taking the ring off." Eflin said.

Eflin got married in 2020 and has been wearing the ring since the start of the 2021 season. He put the ring in his pocket at first and later on his necklace.

ANGELS 11, CARDINALS 7 Luis Rengifo homered, drove in four runs and finished a triple shy of the cycle as Los Angeles beat St. Louis to complete a three-game sweep.

TIGERS 2, METS 0 Justin Verlander gave up back-to-back home runs in his New York Mets debut and Eduardo Rodriguez threw eight scoreless innings as Detroit completed a three-game sweep. Riley Greene and Javier Baez hit home runs off Verlander in the first inning and that was enough offense for Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 3 Marcell Ozuna homered for third time in two games, Ronald Acuna Jr. stole his league-leading 15th base, and Atlanta beat Miami.

NATIONALS 4, CUBS 3 Alex Call hit a game-ending home run leading off the ninth inning, and Washington recovered after blowing a 3-0 lead to beat Chicago.

ROCKIES 9, BREWERS 6 Charlie Blackmon had two hits and two RBI, and Colorado used a five-run eighth inning to earn a come-from-behind victory against Milwaukee.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 5, ATHLETICS 3 Taylor Trammell homered for the second time in five days since coming off the injured list and drove in three runs as Seattle beat Oakland to extend its winning streak to four games.

ORIOLES 13, ROYALS 10 Ramon Urias hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, then added a two-run double in the ninth, helping Baltimore overcome a blown seven-run lead in a win over Kansas City.

RED SOX 11, BLUE JAYS 5 Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers each homered to help Boston complete a four-game sweep of Toronto. Boston won its sixth consecutive overall to jump over Toronto for third place in the AL East. It's the first time the Sox have swept the Jays in a four-game series since 2002.

TWINS 7, WHITE SOX 3 (12) Carlos Correa drove in a run during a five-run 12th inning, and he and Byron Buxton homered as Minnesota beat Chicago to avoid a three-game sweep.





Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jason Adam, right, celebrates with catcher Christian Bethancourt after closing out the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

