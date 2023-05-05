Fans impress transfer Muskrat during visit

Tulsa offensive line transfer Jaden Muskrat wrapped up his official visit to Arkansas around noon Friday.

He called the 24-hour visit “great” and spoke about the highlights.

"The campus, seeing the facilities were all nice, and the fans have been great and everything,” Muskrat said.

Muskrat, 6-3 and 307 pounds, played his senior year at Bentonville West after moving to Arkansas. He spent his junior season in Choctaw, Okla.

Muskrat played on the defensive line until his senior season and was lightly recruited, with other offers from Idaho, Central Arkansas and Northeastern (Okla.) State.

He followed the Razorbacks some as a senior in high school.

"Honestly, a little bit, but not too much,” he said. “I went on campus one time for a little camp. Not too much.”

Muskrat and Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy talked about his possible role as a Razorback.

"Position, I mean, either tackles or move down to guard,” he said.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 15 and has accumulated offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Syracuse, South Carolina, Purdue, Cincinnatti, Penn State, Virginia Tech and California.

Muskrat, who previously visited Auburn, appears unsure on other trips.

"I'm not for sure. The timeframe is pretty short in this,” Muskrat said.

He played in 20 games in three seasons at Tulsa. He made 12 starts, including 11 games last season at right tackle.

Culture will play a role in his next college decision.

"I'm just looking for a place where I can really fit in and the culture is right,” he said.