Fantasy Baseball: DFS Picks for This Weekend

Looking to set some DFS lineups this weekend? Here are a few players and stacks to consider.

In addition to those listed below, players such as Matt Chapman, Randy Arozarena, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Bo Bichette are always worth spending up on.

Some players that have been value plays lately include Brent Rooker, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Jarren Duran.

Before setting your lineups, always remember to check the weather, and bear in mind that games at Coors, Fenway, Guaranteed Rate Field, Angels Stadium and Great American Ballpark are averaging the most runs per game this season. There are series at both Angels Stadium and Great American Ballpark this weekend that could see high run totals.

And remember: If you like any of the players mentioned below, you can use our lineup optimizer to help fill out the rest of the lineup around those players.

Lets get to it.

Friday Games

Dart of the Day: David Peralta, OF (LAD)

My favorite value bat of the day is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder David Peralta. Youll be able to get great value on all DFS sites (he is only $2,500 on DraftKings) because Peralta is hitting a mere .205 this season, but, that doesnt tell the whole story. Across just the past week, Peralta has eight RBIs -- including a 3-run home run -- and hes even stolen a base. Whats better, though? Peralta has Yu Darvishs number. Across 24 career at-bats vs. Darvish, Peralta is hitting .411 with three homers and a 1.292 OPS. If you spend down for Peralta, you can easily spend up for other stud hitters or pivot to spend on ace pitching like Clayton Kershaw, Zack Wheeler or Luis Castillo.

Benny Sieu/USA Today network

Saturday Games

Stack Pirates vs. Jose Berrios

In case you missed it, the Pirates are one of the hottest teams in baseball. No, that is not a typo. The Bucs are leading the NL Central with 20 wins and they are averaging five runs scored per game. On the other side of this matchup is Jose Berrios, who blew up again this week vs. the Red Sox after turning in a couple of strong starts. On the season, Berrioss xSLG and xBA are in the bottom 21% of the league, and Statcast has his xERA at 5.16. Pittsburgh will be at home, where they are 9-4 on the season, and the Jays were just swept by the Red Sox at Fenway. Brian Reynolds, Connor Joe, Carlos Santana and even Andrew McCutchen could combine for a nice affordable stack that leaves room for spending up elsewhere.

Sunday Games

Stack Dodgers vs. Joe Musgrove

Los Angeles best hitters have some of their best numbers vs. Joe Musgrove. Youll have to spend up, but Max Muncy is hitting .429 with an OPS of 1.286 vs. Musgrove, while Mookie Betts is hitting .417 with two extra base hits in four at-bats, and Freddie Freeman .381 with an OPS of 1.099 in 21 at-bats. Luckily, once again you should be able to get value for Peralta who is hitting .350 with five extra-base hits in 20 at-bats vs. Musgrove.

