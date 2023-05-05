Sections
Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Dianna Ward, 44, of 2071 Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Ward was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

William Jordan, 43, of 4500 Renee Court in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with financial identity fraud and battery. Jordan was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Brent Adams, 51, of 902 S. 31st St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. Adams was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

Israel Peraza-Aguilar, 26, of 11994 Mill Dam Road in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Peraza-Aguilar was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Print Headline: Records

