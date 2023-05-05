Georgia gunman kills 3 women, himself

A man recorded by a security camera fatally shooting his manager Thursday at a fast food restaurant in rural south Georgia is also suspected of killing his mother and grandmother at their nearby homes before taking his own life, authorities said.

Security video from a McDonald's in Moultrie showed 26-year-old Kentavious White shoot the store manager after getting her to come to the door Thursday morning, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The footage then showed White step inside the restaurant and shoot himself.

Police found the manager, identified as 41-year-old Amia Smith, and White both dead when they arrived, the GBI said in a news release Thursday evening.

They also found two women related to White had been shot at neighboring homes less than 2 miles away. Both women died -- one after being taken to a hospital, the GBI said.

All three of the slain women appeared to have been shot multiple times, Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn told The Associated Press.

"I can't for the life of me figure out what provoked him in that way," Brock said in a phone interview.

Brock said the slain women were the gunman's 50-year-old mother and 74-year-old grandmother, who lived next door to each other. Their names were not immediately released. Brock said his office was working to contact next of kin.

Moultrie police called in the GBI take the lead in investigating the case, which often happens with major crimes in Georgia. The state law enforcement agency said its investigation is ongoing.

Jerry Goodwin lived next door to the gunman and his mother and two doors down from the grandmother. He told The Associated Press on Thursday that his wife heard shots fired before 1 a.m. Thursday, while he was asleep. Goodwin said the young man who lives next door had come outside and fired a gun one day earlier in the week while shouting something, and that Moultrie police had responded.

ATLANTA SUSPECT CHARGED

The suspect in a mass shooting in Atlanta that left one woman dead and four others wounded has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Fulton County Jail records show.

Deion Patterson waived his first court appearance Thursday, a day after police say he opened fire in the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice. Authorities swarmed the city's midtown neighborhood shortly after noon Wednesday in search of the shooter. Patterson, 24, was captured hours later in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta, after several residents there called 911 to report seeing someone who matched his description.

Patterson was being held without bail. Shawn Hoover, an attorney appointed to represent him, said he met with Patterson Thursday morning.

"He is a veteran and suffers from apparent mental health issues," Hoover wrote in an email. "My team is investigating the details and circumstances of the charges to provide him with zealous, effective, and timely representation."

Information for this article was contributed by Jeff Amy, Russ Bynum and staff writers of The Associated Press.