Getting it straight Pine Bluff

A story about Jimmy Cunningham in Thursday’s edition should have identified him as director of Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance. Cunningham also said Go Forward Pine Bluff had abandoned the music plaza concept found in the Re-Invent Pine Bluff Downtown Plan and also said the Planning Commission was asked for $1 million for the Delta Rhythm and Bayous plan. Thursday’s article gave the incorrect concept that had been abandoned and also listed an incorrect commission.
Pine BluffToday at 2:58 a.m.
