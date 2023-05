FAQ

Artist Open Studio

WHO -- Denise Lanuti, best known for her multi-layered lampwork glass beads, has expanded her work to include fused glass architectural elements, garden glass, dishes and more.

WHAT -- Her open studio will include demonstrations along with artwork for sale.

WHEN -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday

WHERE -- 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville

COST -- Free admission

INFO -- 200-8207