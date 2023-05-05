GOLF Moore tied for 2nd at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A little time away from golf paid off for birthday boy Rory McIlroy.

The world's third-ranked player shot a 3-under 68 at the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday in his first tournament since missing the cut at the Masters, leaving him three shots behind first-round leader Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood's 6-under 65 was one stroke better than former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele, Kevin Streelman, K.H. Lee and Ryan Palmer, who are tied for second after opening 66s.

McIlroy withdrew from the HBC Heritage following a disappointing second round 77 at Augusta National, a controversial decision that cost him a $3 million bonus for failing to meet the playing requirements for the PGA Tour's new Player Impact Program.

The Northern Irishman said earlier in the week he didn't touch his clubs for more than two weeks, adding that he needed a "reset" to gain some perspective because golf had begun to consume his life.

He looked fresh on Thursday.

"It was just really nice to be out there again," McIlroy said.

Fleetwood, who has won six times on the European Tour but never on the PGA Tour, finished a bogey-free round with birdies at Nos. 17 and 18 at Quail Hollow's difficult three-hole closing stretch dubbed the "Green Mile."

"I just have to keep going and wait for those really big results and hopefully start contending again up at the top of the leaderboard and we'll see what we can do from there," Fleetwood said.

Moore's round included six birdies and one bogey.

Gary Woodland hits from the rough on the 16th hole during first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)



Corey Conners, of Canada, putts from off the green on the 14th hole during first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)



Patrick Cantlay watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)



Sahith Theegala watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)



Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the 14th hole during first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)



Tommy Fleetwood, of England, chips to the green on the 15th hole during first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)



Kevin Streelman reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

