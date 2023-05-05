Gravette run-rules Pottsville in five

GRAVETTE — Gravette got off to a slow start but finished strong to earn a 12-2 five-inning win over Pottsville in the 4A-North softball regional tournament Thursday.

The Lady Lions put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Laney Chilton drove in two runs with a single, while Brynn Romine and Kelsey Pembleton each contributed RBI doubles.

Pembleton’s shot ended the game on the Arkansas Activities Association’s sportsmanship rule.

Pembleton, Chilton and Paige Greer all had two hits apiece for the Lady Lions, while Chilton drove in three runs and scored three times. Brooke Handle picked up the win in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits. She struck out seven and walked two.

Gravette Coach Samantha Luther said it took her group a few at-bats to hit their stride.

“A little slow start, we were just way ahead at the plate against that pitcher,” Luther said. “But after the first time through the lineup we made adjustments we needed to make and started hitting it on a line. We had one little bloop in the outfield but other than that we did great on defense.

“The last team we saw was Pea Ridge and she throws a little harder. It took us a minute to get adjusted and we did and we were back to our old selves.”

Gravette took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third. Keeley Elsea drove in a run with a groundout and Pembleton followed with an RBI single. Gravette took advantage of two Pottsville errors on one play to plate another run.

Pottsville pulled within 3-2 before Gravette (18-2) pulled away to notch its 12th consecutive victory. Madison Duvall’s RBI double followed a Gravette miscue that also scored a run.

The Lady Lions then got going with the bats, scoring four runs in the fourth to grab a 7-2 lead. Sydney Kildow had a two-run single and Bentley Lowden added a run-scoring double into the right field corner.

In Thursday’s second game, Farmington saw a two-run lead evaporate in the bottom of the seventh inning against Potts-ville to force extra innings, but the Lady Cardinals responded by scoring four runs in the eighth to claim a 7-3 win.

Rain postponed Thursday’s other two games and those will be played today as Morrilton will take on Gentry at noon, and Pea Ridge will face Clarksville at 2:30 p.m. The rain pushed other games to Saturday with Gravette taking on Farmington in one semifinal at 10 a.m. The championship game is now scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

At a glance

1A-1

At Harrison Thursday

1st-E Jasper (bye) 2nd-W County Line 9, 3rd-E Lead Hill 2

1st-W Scranton (bye) 3rd-W Mulberry 31, 2nd-E Omaha 14

Today

Jasper vs. County Line, noon Scranton vs. Mulberry, 2:30 p.m.

2A-WEST

At Greenland Thursday

1st-4 Mansfield 13, 4th-1 Yell-ville-Summit 0 2nd-1 Cotter 15, 3rd-4 Magazine 0 1st-1 Greenland 17, 4th-4 Hector 2 2nd-4 Lavaca 22, 3rd-1 Marshall 21

Today

Mansfield vs. Cotter, noon Greenland vs. Lavaca

3A-1

At Harrison Thursday

1st-1 Lincoln 10, Cossatot River 0 2nd-4 Booneville 12, 3rd-1 Elkins 1 1st-4 Hackett 12, 4th-1 Flippin 1 2nd-1 Valley Springs 13, 3rd-4 Charleston 3

Today

Lincoln vs, Booneville, noon Hackett vs. Valley Springs, 2:30 p.m.

4A-NORTH

At Gravette Thursday

1st-1 Gravette 12, 4th-4 Pottsville 2 3rd-1 Farmington 7, 2nd-4 Mena 3

(8)

Today

1st-4 Morrilton vs. 4th-1 Gentry, noon

2nd-1 Pea Ridge vs. 3rd-4 Clarksville, 2:30 p.m.