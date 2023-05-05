Happy birthday: Strong spirit, you'll be astonished by the primal power of your instincts. An achievement will fulfill you on many levels, but none so meaningful as the swell of confidence that comes from knowing what you're capable of.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If communication is a dance, it's easy to fall out of step today. You could take it as a sign that you're not always meant to be in the chorus, kicking the same height as everyone else. You'll have more fun freestyling it solo.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even though you're around familiars, don't get too comfortable. There are those who will start drama because they need the entertainment. Also, don't let your guard down around anyone who has reason to be envious of you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Being in normal mode feels neutral but returning to normal feels like a blessing. People don't realize they have inner peace until it gets disturbed. So, the upside of disturbance is that it helps you appreciate life as usual.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Love is not the only untamed force you'll be dealing with. Emotions, creativity and time itself will pose a challenge to your authority. Acknowledge the power of these entities and ingratiate yourself instead of fighting against them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): As a person who "puts yourself out there" on a regular basis, you have great respect and affection for fellow risk-takers. There's little you dread more than having to say no to someone, but if anyone can soften the blow, it's you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Children don't have much of a choice who enters their life, but now you have the power over the doors of both your life and your heart. You'll exercise your role as gatekeeper to your own experiences.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): While much about the future is uncertain, when it comes to predicting how your loved one will behave, your guesses will be spot-on. You'll benefit from this knowledge.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Desire can be a fleeting feeling fueled by attraction and chemistry. It can come and go based on superficial qualities like physical traits or status. Someone wants you, but you'll be more focused on who deserves you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can feel when someone has your best interest at heart. Cherish those with good intent even when they get the move wrong.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Winning doesn't make a person a winner, and losing doesn't make a person a loser. Suspect anyone who condemns another person's character in such a way, as the need to disparage or idealize is a sign of insecurity and small-mindedness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are committed to the growth and well-being of your crew, and you strive to have a positive impact on their lives. It doesn't always occur through help, kindness and encouragement. Today, the best thing you can offer is competition.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Often wishes start out as a slight and indistinct hunger that grows into a more specific kind of craving. You may not know what you're hoping for until you see someone else get it. Envy says, "that is also for me."