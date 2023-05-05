Jurors aquit Little Rock man of sexually abusing teen

A 37-year-old Little Rock man accused of sexually assaulting a troubled teenage girl he had befriended was cleared of wrongdoing at trial on Thursday after his lawyer, while acknowledging the accuser was a sympathetic figure, denounced her as an admitted liar who once tried to poison her mother, who has since been murdered.

The six men and six women of the jury concluded the three-day trial before Pulaski County Circuit Judge LaTonya Honorable with barely an hour of deliberations to acquit Bryant Davis of first-degree sexual assault, a Class A felony that carries up to 30 years in prison.

With no physical evidence or witnesses who could corroborate the accusation, the decision for jurors was whom to believe. Davis' attorney said they surely couldn't believe the accuser, noting that she had repeatedly denied Davis had touched her sexually when questioned by her family, friends and even police. Then she suddenly changed her story, the lawyer said.

"You don't have to figure out if she's a liar because she admits she is," said defense attorney Ron Davis, who was assisted by his son and co-counsel Daryl Bernard Jr. "She doesn't get a pass because she's a child. What makes her word any better than his when she's an admitted liar?"

Lawyer and client are not related. Ron Davis said he couldn't explain why the accuser would lie, only that sometimes children tell a lie so often they get "locked into it and can't let go."

"The evidence is, she lied about this several times," the attorney said. "I don't know why she lied. We don't have to explain why she lied."

Ron Davis said the girl's admission on the stand that she had once tried to poison her mother's drink raised the question of what she would do to get her way.

"You want to believe this baby," he said as he gestured to the accuser in the audience. "But they didn't prove it. Isn't it reasonable if this baby could poison her mother, she could come in here and lie?"

Bryant Davis still faces trouble with the law. He's awaiting trial on three counts of first-degree battery over accusations he shot three men in a middle-of-the night encounter in Little Rock's River Market District last year.

As a girl of 16, the accuser, now 21, and her mother went to Little Rock police in May 2018 to report that Davis, a longtime friend of the family, had been sexually abusing her for years while he pretended to be watching out for her with her parents' permission. Davis was arrested in November 2019 on sexual abuse charges that included rape, a count that prosecutors dropped just before trial.

Davis spent 48 minutes on the stand to deny the accusations that he ever had sexual contact with his accuser, telling jurors he'd been trying to provide her with some adult guidance and stability due to her horrific home life with a frequently abusive mother and mostly absent father.

Prosecutors contended Davis had taken her in during one of the few times she'd run away from home, but he denied that. Davis said he sometimes let her stay at his house but always with the permission of at least her mother and sometimes with the knowledge of her father.

Davis told jurors the accuser's mother wanted him to have custody at one point in her life while she was facing potential prison time for stabbing someone.

He said the accuser went to police about the same time he was trying to distance himself from her because she wouldn't listen to him and had become rude and disrespectful.

"I was trying to help her repair her relationship with her mom," Davis, who has a daughter the same age as the accuser, told jurors. "I eventually had to slow down and pull back."

A series of after-midnight Instagram messages between Davis and the accuser, which prosecutors said alluded to the sexual relationship between them, were really the girl asking about why Davis had been withdrawing from their friendship, he testified.

Davis produced photos of pages of handwriting that he said came from the girl's diary, telling jurors she wanted him to read them. One of them described how she was trying to stop telling lies while making other improvements in her life, evidence of the accuser's propensity to lie, his lawyer said.

Davis' two misdemeanor convictions related to his involvement with the girl were not disclosed to jurors, with court records showing he pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and violation of a no contact order for separate incidents in 2018.

Now a college student, Davis' accuser is the "epitome of resilience" who was forced to grow up in a "toxic" household with an abusive mother, then survived Davis' predations, prosecutors Christy Bjornson, Erin Driver and Vickie Ewenike said in their closing arguments. She has no reason to lie about Davis, particularly when pursuing criminal charges against him results in her being forced to relive -- and recount -- the intimate and traumatizing details of her life before an audience of strangers.

"She gets nothing from coming here today and answering the most traumatic and personal questions," Bjornson said, including a point in her life when she tried to harm her mother. "You should believe her."

Experts had testified that childhood abuse victims regularly take months or years to come forward about their abusers, typically because they've reached a point in their life when they feel safe and secure enough to confront them, Bjornson said. In this case, the girl's father had gotten custody and removed her from Davis' reach, the prosecutor said.

She was "a child" looking for the love, respect and guidance she did not get at home, Driver said, telling jurors Davis offered her a respite from her "toxic home life" but at a price. She was "the perfect victim," Driver said.

"She ran to him for peace and stability, and he demanded sex in return," the prosecutor said.

The girl's mother was shot to death in Little Rock in June 2021 in a slaying police say stemmed from an ongoing feud unrelated to the accusations against Davis.

The accuser described Davis as a "godfather and male figure in my life" that she had known since childhood. Sometimes her mother would call Davis to come talk to her when she acted up, the woman said. Staying at his home was a treat until he started forcing her to have sex, she testified, telling jurors that after he forced himself on her the first time, she cried for hours.

She said she told people there was nothing going on between them because she cared for Davis and had not wanted to get him into trouble. She felt partially at fault for what was going on between them, she said.

"I thought he was a good person, a family man," she said. "He told me if I told, he would go to jail and that would put him and his family at risk. I did not want him to get into trouble."

Now, the woman said she realized what Davis had done to her and wanted him to go to prison.

"I want it to be over with," she said. "I want him to go to jail."