Lady Miners roll in regional opener over Lady Southerners

A pair of huge innings enabled Bauxite to punch its ticket into next week’s Class 4A state softball tournament.

The Lady Miners combined to score nine runs in the second and fourth innings to beat Southside Batesville 11-1 in five innings during the opening round of the 4A-East Regional Softball Tournament at Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock.

Madalynn Ferrell had three hits for Bauxite (23-5), which also got a big outing from pitcher M.J. Bermingham. The sophomore allowed three hits and struck out 12 in the run-rule victory. She also blasted a home run in the second inning that ultimately jump-started the Lady Miners’ assault.

Bryley Bowman scored on Katie Wells’ single to hand Bauxite a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Lady Miners tacked on four more runs in the second, with Bermingham’s two-run home run serving as the big blow. Emma King also had a two-run double in the frame.

Southside Batesville (13-9) pushed across a run in the fourth inning on Haley Rea’s run-scoring single, but Bauxite answered with five runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning to build to its commanding advantage.

King, Bowman and Jaycee McClellan all had two hits for the Lady Miners, who’ll face Brookland today at noon in the semifinals.