Let’s Eat! Island Vibes in Bentonville, Korean fried chicken coming to NWA, Heroes Coffee in Rogers

Caribbean food truck Island Vibes is moving to Bentonville, according to a recent social media post. The relocated food truck will open May 9 and will operate on Eighth Street, according to owner Kemar Mowatt.

Mowatt, a former Razorback and Jamaican Olympian, serves authentic Caribbean and Jamaican dishes at the food truck. The menu includes jerk chicken, curry goat, oxtail, pepper steak and curry chicken in addition to Jamaican lemonade and Jamaican sodas.

Island Vibes is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the food truck's website.

The truck originally opened at 3570 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in south Fayetteville last year.

Bonchon

Bonchon, a Korean fried chicken chain, will open locations in Bentonville and Fayetteville, Eric Harrison with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported last week.

The future Northwest Arkansas restaurants are franchised by Jeff Poole, according to a QSR magazine news release. Poole attended the University of Arkansas and comes from a family of restaurant operators.

Bonchon, which translates from Korean to English as "my hometown," serves a Korean variety of fried chicken that is hand-battered, hand-brushed and double-fried. The menu also offers Asian-fusion and Korean specialties.

No opening dates have been announced.

Heroes Coffee

Heroes Coffee Company opened its third shop earlier this week.

A new mid-town Rogers store at 301 S. Dodson Road began welcoming customers on Tuesday.

According to a social media post, the shop is already operating its full hours, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends.

Heroes' other two cafes are located at 124 S.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville and 5102 Pauline Whitaker Parkway in the Pinnacle area of Rogers.

Domino's

Domino's Pizza is planned for the southwest corner of New Hope Road and South First Street in Rogers.

A sign at the location indicates it will be a "pizza theater store."

"The new store design allows flexibility for a number of features otherwise unheard of when it comes to the 'traditional' Domino's store," according to the Domino's website. "Features include a comfortable lobby, open-area viewing of the food preparation process and the ability to track carryout orders electronically on a lobby screen."

No opening date has been announced yet.

Ben Collins moved to the Northwest Arkansas area over 10 years ago from Austin, Texas, to be closer to family. He attended the University of Arkansas, where he earned a degree in media communications and journalism, graduating in 2021. This is Ben's first regular feature, having worked for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for over a year as an online producer. Has a restaurant recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email bcollins@nwaonline.com.

