LEARNS hodgepodge

I cannot help but think that with all the emphasis Sarah Sanders has put on education in Arkansas, she has missed the most needy of all: herself. Surely she must have had some history courses in school, but you couldn't tell by her actions.

Next to freedom of religion (any or no), the two things that made the America that became great were labor unions and public education, and these things made for a great middle class, which is what America is: an example to the world. She hasn't had time or really didn't need to worry since unions are not particularly strong in Arkansas, although a good many are trying.

To say that this new LEARNS program is a hodgepodge is mild. Of course teachers needed raises, buildings needed fixing, parents need to care about their kids' schools. But giving tax money to private schools when it could be used to encourage and find the causes of poor schools and fix them is unforgivable. I pay lots of tax and I resent a dime of it going to either private or home schools.

We could have really fine public schools if we would quit fanning out in all directions, and concentrate on good fundamental learning. Public schools are the democratic way: the bank president's son sits next to the railroad brakeman's son, and they learn together. As it is, the private schools will teach their religion or philosophy; home schools say, in themselves, that their kids are too good to go to school with just any old kid in public school.

As I said, an absolute hodgepodge.

EVELYN NELSEN

Jonesboro

Re-center that focus

In the Police Beat report on May 3, three of the four items mentioned either stolen guns, felon in possession of a gun, and/or simultaneous possession of drugs and guns. Someone please explain how more gun laws will be useful when these folks who already don't follow the current laws will surely just ignore more laws.

Yes, red-flag laws and such can alleviate some shootings, hopefully. However, those who already break the current laws will just as surely break any new laws. Put the focus where it belongs: felons and teenagers who do most of the shooting and killing.

DAVID KELLEY

Louann

House the homeless

Re the old VA hospital: Gut and fix. House the homeless.

KRYSTI THOMPSON

Little Rock