LIVE! Music: Korey McKelvy celebrates release, Melissa Etheridge in Eureka Springs

Korey McKelvy celebrates the release of her solo EP, "The Other Side of the Mountain," at 7 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. She'll be joined by Sky Pollard and Doctor Junior and more. Tickets are $10.

The multi-instrumentalist also makes music with Dandelion Heart and Deepwood Mac. She stopped by the What's Up! podcast studio in February to share her song, "Might Be." Check it out at youtube.com/watch?v=I1zk_LPQxnY. Keep up with McKelvy on at koreymckelvymusic.com.

ELSEWHERE

Melissa Etheridge plays at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. Tickets at tickets.thundertix.com.

Bonnie Montgomery and Adam Faucett headline AMMPLIFY music and arts festival Saturday at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. The daylong festival starts at noon and will feature art, dancing, a drum circle, hip-hop showcase, poetry reading, workshops, local food trucks, etc. Tickets at ammplifynwa.org.

UA Graduate Student Saxophone Quartet performs at 5 p.m. today for the Weekend Starts Series, a compact community creative festival in the Lower Ramble at 255 S. West Ave. in Fayetteville. fayetteville-ar.gov/4232/Arts-and-Culture

Leah & the Mojo Doctors play at 6 p.m. and then Wreckno with DJ Susie Q and XOLO perform at 9 p.m. today; The Feel Better Bash with Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Rachel Ammons and The 1oz. Jig starts at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Roving Gambler Band performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Tim Eriksen plays at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North in Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org

Parker McCollum, JD Clayton and Larry Fleet perform at 7:30 p.m. today then Godsmack and I Prevail play at 7 p.m. May 9 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Tickets for Shinedown with Papa Roach and Spiritbox go on sale today at www.amptickets.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com