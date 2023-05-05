LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game 1

Pregame:

The Razorbacks are looking to rebound after dropping a midweek contest against Lipscomb in 11 innings last time out.

Arkansas' depth will be put to the test in this one. The Razorbacks are without Jared Wegner (thumb), Tavian Josenberger (hamstring), and Peyton Stovall (shoulder) due to various ailments.

The Arkansas pitching staff also suffered a blow as heavily-used reliever Dylan Carter was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a UCL injury.

Hunter Hollan, Arkansas' typical Friday night starter, has been pushed back to give him some extra rest. Hagen Smith will be making his first start since April 22 against Georgia

Pitching matchup: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-1, 2.64 ERA) vs. Mississippi State RHP Cade Smith (1-1, 5.54 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Diggs RF

2. Bohrofen CF

3. McLaughlin DH

4. Slavens 1B

5. Cali 3B

6. Neville LF

7. Holt 2B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS