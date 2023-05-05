Police beat: LR woman charged on multiple counts; Man, 43, held on felony gun charge

LR woman charged on multiple counts

Little Rock police early Thursday arrested a woman who they say was located in the tornado disaster area with a stolen vehicle, stolen gun and stolen mail.

Officers arrested Regina Osburn, 45, of Little Rock, near The Lenox apartments at 601 Napa Valley Drive around 3:30 a.m. because she was determined to have a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report.

During a search, police also located a firearm that had been reported stolen, multiple pieces of stolen mail and suspected narcotics, the report says.

When they checked the addresses listed on the stolen mail, police said they found that at least 54 mailboxes from multiple apartment complexes had been opened and looted.

Both The Lennox and Osburn's listed address on Breckenridge Drive were in areas badly damaged by the tornado that struck Little Rock at the end of March.

Osburn is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun.

She faces 54 breaking or entering charges, 34 forgery charges, two charges of theft by receiving of a credit card, and one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving of a gun, theft by receiving of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. All the charges are felony counts.

Osburn was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening, an online inmate roster showed. No bail was listed.

Man, 43, held on felony gun charge

A man faces a felony gun charge after Little Rock police arrested him Thursday after a report that he was armed and acting violently, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived in the area of 3830 W. Markham St. around 12:30 p.m. after getting a call about Daion Davis, 43, who was on the street with two shotguns, acting violently and throwing clothes out of a window, the report says.

Davis ran back indoors when officers approached him but was eventually arrested outside. There is no street address or city listed on the report for Davis.

Police noticed a gun in his possession that had been defaced, leading to Davis' arrest on one felony charge of possession of a defaced firearm, the report says.

Davis was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening, the inmate roster showed. No bail was listed.