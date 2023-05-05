Man gets 10 years for son’s death

BENTONVILLE — A Rogers man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday after admitting to sleeping with his 2-month-old son in his bed and causing the child’s death less than two years after another son died under similar circumstances.

Vincent Heyns, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor. The plea was under an agreement Janette McKinney, Heyns’ attorney, negotiated with Wilson Raines, deputy prosecutor.

Heyns was accused of being under the influence of marijuana while with his son, according to court documents.

Benton County Prosecutor Attorney Nathan Smith said it’s not illegal to co-sleep with your child. The reckless conduct comes from being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, he said.

Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the terms of the plea agreement and sentenced Heyns to 10 years in prison for manslaughter. Heyns also received a six-year suspended sentence for endangering. He could be sentenced up to six years in prison for violating terms of the suspended sentence agreement.

In March, Green rejected a different plea agreement attorneys reached to resolve the case. She described the first agreement as lenient.

Benton County sheriff ’s deputies received a call about a nonresponsive child at 12671 Scenic Drive in Rogers about 2 p.m. Nov. 1, according to court documents.

Vincent Heyns’ wife, Emily, said she, her grandfather Robert Rose and Vincent Heyns were in the home when they realized the child wasn’t breathing, according to a probable cause affidavit. She said the baby was lying in their bed in her husband’s arms, according to the affidavit.

During interviews, the couple said they had been smoking marijuana, according to the affidavit. Vincent Heyns said the child was lying on his chest. He said he woke up and the baby “shimmied” down his chest and his face was pressed into the right side of his chest. “I think I squished him,” Vincent Heyns said, according to the affidavit.

Rose said when he went to bed, the couple was still awake and the baby was in the bedroom. He said he woke up at 2 p.m. and knocked on the bedroom door because he hadn’t heard the baby, according to the affidavit. He said they uncovered the child, and he was fine.

Rose left the room, and a few minutes later, Emily Heyns came screaming for him saying, “Pa Pa, he’s gone, we lost another one,” according to the affidavit.

Heyns will have to serve at least 20 months in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Emily Heyns, 21, of Rogers pleaded guilty in March to endangering the welfare of minor. She was placed on six years of state-supervised probation and ordered to be evaluated for alcohol and substance abuse at Ozark Guidance.

On July 13, 2021, deputies were called to the same address to investigate the death of a 4-month-old child. An investigation revealed the Heynses were both in bed with the child, who was in Vincent Heyns’ arms when he died, according to the affidavit.