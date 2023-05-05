Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill. The Cleveland-based institution this week announced its class of 2023, a list that also includes The Spinners, Rage Against the Machine, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper and Elton John's longtime co-songwriter, Bernie Taupin. "When you can go from Link Wray, who was one of the early influencers, to Missy Elliott and Kate Bush and The Spinners and Rage Against the Machine and Willie Nelson, you have a very diverse body of work. What we are always trying to show is that rock 'n' roll is a big tent and a lot of people belong," said Joel Peresman, president and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. None of the musicians inducted this time fit neatly into the most narrow strictures of what constitutes rock, and voters passed over more traditional rock bands such as Soundgarden, the White Stripes, Iron Maiden and Joy Division, as well as singer-songwriters Warren Zevon and Cyndi Lauper. The rap group A Tribe Called Quest also failed to make the cut. John Sykes, chair of the foundation, said, "We are honored that this November's induction ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop."

The next novel from Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael Cunningham, his first in a decade, is a family saga set in New York before and during the covid-19 pandemic. Random House announced this week that "Day" will be published in January. The novel takes place on three days in April, one each in the years 2019-21. "I've definitely had moments over the last 10 years when I thought, well, if the world is in this kind of shape, who needs a novel?" Cunningham said. "But maybe it's during hard times that the world needs novels more than ever." The author calls the new book "a story about people dealing with something terrible, and it's about survival, but more centrally it's a story about love. I'm deeply interested in love -- a sense of happiness, of living the life that one has hoped to live. And love is most interesting when it has survived terrible tests." Cunningham's previous novels include "Specimen Days," "By Nightfall" and "The Hours," which won the Pulitzer for fiction in 1999 and was adapted into an Oscar-winning movie.

This cover image released by Random House shows "Day" by Michael Cunningham. (Random House via AP)





