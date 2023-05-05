Chamber in LR area honors 5 businesses

Five small businesses in Central Arkansas were recognized Friday by the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce for their economic and community contributions to the region.

The chamber's fifth annual Small Business Impact Awards were presented at a luncheon celebrating National Small Business Week.

Awards were presented to Bella's Kitchen & Wellness; MHP/Team SI; Caton Consulting; the Wolfe Street Foundation; and The Croissanterie.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our organization and our community," chamber Chief Executive Officer Jay Chesshir said. "It's important that we take time every year to recognize some of the best that our region has to offer and celebrate their collective economic impact. Given the tornado damage from a few weeks ago, it's also especially fitting this year as we've seen amazing examples of how our community shows up for each other and rallies around each other in times of need."

The chamber established the Small Business Impact Awards in 2019 to honor the innovation and quality of life improvements made by smaller companies.

-- Andrew Moreau

Burkes Outlet stores to be named Bealls

All seven Burkes Outlet stores in Arkansas, as well as those around the country, are being renamed Bealls to reflect the outlet chain's parent company, Bealls Inc. said Thursday in a news release.

Three of the Arkansas stores have already been rebranded, Bealls said in the release. They are in Siloam Springs, Mountain Home and Camden.

The Arkansas stores yet to be renamed are in Heber Springs, Magnolia, Mena and Monticello.

Bealls is dropping the Burkes Outlet moniker as the Florida-based department store chain expands nationally, the company said.

"We're making this change so that it's easier to find us everywhere and because some people think the word 'outlet' implies seconds or excess merchandise," said Loren Colhoff, Bealls' regional director.

"Our stores are stocked with first quality, brand-name apparel, home and beauty products for the family," Colhoff said.

Century-old Bealls has more than 650 stores in 23 states operating as Bealls Florida, Bealls, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters, the company said. It opened 57 new stores last year, according to Bealls' website.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index falls to 752.40, off 6.66

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 752.40, down 6.66.

"Continued fears in the financial sector pressured equities today ahead of monthly payroll data for April due to report [today]," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.