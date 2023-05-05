Sections
Non-profit affiliated with a charter school authorized to run Marvell-Elaine School District

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 4:52 p.m.
(From left) Jacob Oliva, Secretary of Education, Ouida Newton, Chair of the Arkansas State Board of Education, and Lisa Hunter, a member of the Arkansas State Board of Education, and Dr. O. Fitzgerald Hill, also a member of the Arkansas State Board of Education, discuss a possible transformation contract between the Marvell-Elaine School District and the Friendship Education Foundation during a special Board of Education Meeting in Little Rock on Friday, May 5, 2023...(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Arkansas education leaders on Friday authorized the tiny, state-controlled Marvell-Elaine School District to enter into a first-of-its-kind-in-Arkansas “transformation contract” with an outside entity for the day-to day management of the academically-troubled system in Phillips County.

The Arkansas Board of Education at a special meeting voted 6-0 to permit the 306-student district — represented by Education Secretary Jacob Oliva — to enter into a three-year contract with FEF-Arkansas.

FEF-Arkansas is a newly-formed non-profit affiliate of Friendship Education Foundation Inc., which is the sponsor of the open-enrollment Friendship Aspire Academy charter schools in Little Rock and Pine Bluff and soon in North Little Rock.

Transformation contracts between school districts and third party entities — including charter school operators — are permissible for the first time in Arkansas as a provision of the new Arkansas LEARNS Act or Act 237 of 2023, which was championed earlier this year by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Ali Noland, a Little Rock attorney who is representing a Marvell citizens group, argued in remarks and in a letter to the state board, that an emergency clause attached to the LEARNS Act was not properly written or approved by lawmakers earlier this year, invalidating any immediate transformation contract. Noland said her clients to intend to sue to stop the Marvell-Elaine arrangement.


