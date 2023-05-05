Not better now

Are we better than we were six years ago?

NO! In the grand scheme of things, we have actually gone backwards. It disturbs me to see decades' long friendships and partnerships amongst citizens, organizations, and institutions turn to side eyes, fake smiles, forced endorsements and passive aggressive conversations.

Such a shame; reputations that took decades to build, now reintroduced as demagogues and puppet masters, constantly drifting on the memories of previous generations that have used decades of influence and status trying to reintroduce the Pine Bluff of old.

It's an unfair fight, justified by a self-righteousness trying to save the less-than from themselves, being the voice for people whose names you don't properly pronounce.

For those voting, would you purchase a home in the ALICE area? Do your children and/or grandchildren live here? Do you take your family to swim at the aquatic center? Are you considering moving to the new apartments downtown? Will your family reunion be at the convention center?

If you answered no to most of those questions, then you must reason with yourself -- that your love for this city might be because you need this city to need you. On the other hand, you may have a point to prove to those who constantly ask you "Why don't you just move?"

Either way, I see a disconnect and if you can't, you must better bridge access to the people that you're trying to help. Not just the ones holding signs, making six figures, and standing on the corner.

This community is not a monolith and having access to you shouldn't require a membership.

Win or lose, it was not worth the amount of division that it has caused. The tension is thick and I'm afraid that the sharpest knife couldn't cut through the thick of it.

Joni Alexander,

Former Pine Bluff City Council Member