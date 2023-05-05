TENNIS

Tsitsipas upset in Madrid

Jan-Lennard Struff thought he was done at the Madrid Open when he lost to Aslan Karatsev in the final round of qualifying last week. Then he got an unexpected spot in the tournament's main draw as the so-called lucky loser and has really made it count, upsetting fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on Thursday to set up another shot at Karatsev -- this time in the semifinals. The big-serving German is just the third lucky loser to reach the semifinals of a Masters 1000 tournament. Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka both won their semifinals and will meet for the title on Saturday. It will be a rematch of the final in Stuttgart two weeks ago, when Swiatek won. It will be the first time the top two ranked players meet in a WTA 1000 final since then No. 1 Serena Williams beat second-ranked Li Na for the 2014 Miami Open title. The 33-year-old Stuff gets a chance to avenge a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Karatsev in qualifying. He only made it into the main draw because another player withdrew.

FOOTBALL

Giants, DT reach deal

The New York Giants and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence have agreed to terms on a four-year, $90 million contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Lawrence, who had not participated in the team's voluntary offseason workouts while waiting for the deal, agreed Thursday to the massive contract, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Giants had not announced the extension. The deal averages $22.5 million per year, tying Lawrence with Washington's Daron Payne as the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the league based on annual salary, behind only the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald ($31.7 million per year) and Tennessee's Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million per year).

Rams sign QB Rypien

The Los Angeles Rams signed quarterback Brett Rypien on Thursday. Rypien spent his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, passing for 778 yards with 4 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions in eight appearances. He made two of his three career starts last season for Denver, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2019. Rypien will compete for a backup job in Los Angeles behind Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford, who was limited to just nine games by injuries last season. The Rams also drafted Stetson Bennett, Georgia's two-time national championship-winning quarterback, in the fourth round last weekend.

BASEBALL

Guardians demote Plesac

The Cleveland Guardians have optioned struggling starter Zach Plesac to Columbus. The team made the move with Plesac on Thursday, one day before his next scheduled start. Instead, rookie Peyton Battenfield will pitch the opener of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins today. Plesac went 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts before his demotion. The right-hander's problems extend to last season. He went 3-12 with a 4.31 ERA in 24 starts last year. In his previous outing, the 28-year-old Plesac gave up five runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings on April 29, giving the Guardians no choice but to consider other options. He's 26-27 with a 4.20 ERA with Cleveland since 2019.

BASKETBALL

Former Suns GM dies

Lance Blanks, who played in the NBA for three seasons and later worked as a scout and front office executive, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 56. Blanks died Wednesday in Dallas, his family said in a statement distributed by the NBA. He was a former general manager of the Phoenix Suns, an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and most recently the Los Angeles Clippers. Blanks also played for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves. Blanks played college basketball at Virginia and Texas, which inducted him into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007. The Pistons drafted him in the first round in 1990.

GOLF

U.S., China split matches

World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu rallied on the back nine to help the United States earn a split of its first two matches against China on Thursday at the International Crown team event. "It was pretty much a grind, but then we kind of ran away with it toward the end," Korda said. Korda and Vu trailed Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin by one at the turn before winning three consecutive holes on the back nine thanks to birdies by Vu on the 13th and 15th holes. Korda and Vu won the match 2 and 1. Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang lost the other match for the U.S. 1 up to Ruixin Liu and Yu Liu. The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring teams of four golfers from eight countries with the United States team seeded No. 1 overall and South Korea second.

Pavon leads Italian Open

Matthieu Pavon shot the lowest round of his European tour career at the Italian Open on Thursday on the same course that will host this year's Ryder Cup. The 30-year-old Frenchman hit an 8-under 63 to boost his chances of capturing European captain Luke Donald's attention. His impressive opening round gave him a two-shot lead over Maximilian Kieffer of Germany. Pavon carded nine birdies and a single bogey at the Marco Simone club outside Rome.

Lexi Thompson, of the United States, watches her shot from the 12th fairway at the International Crown match play golf tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Sweden's Caroline Hedwall, center, hits toward the third green at the International Crown match play golf tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Sweden's Anna Nordqvist hits from the fourth tee at the International Crown match play golf tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



England's Bronte Law reacts after missing a putt on the third hole at the International Crown match play golf tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn hits from the fourth tee at the International Crown match play golf tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn hits to the third green at the International Crown match play golf tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Hye-Jin Choi, of South Korea, reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole during the final round of the Chevron Championship women's golf tournament at The Club at Carlton Woods on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

