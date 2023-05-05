100 years ago

May 5, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- An art exhibit of the most beautiful cathedrals of the world will be opened in the University of Arkansas art studios next week under the supervision of Miss Elizabeth Galbraith, head of the Art Department. The exhibit includes nearly 100 large sepia photographs, framed, sent out by the American Institute of Art.

50 years ago

May 5, 1973

NEW YORK -- The American Civil Liberties Union Friday said it was opposed to airport search systems for travelers. "The current practice of searching the persons and belongings of all individuals, simply because they wish to board an airplane, is completely inconsistent with Fourth Amendment principles," the organization said. The ACLU said skyjacking attempts had decreased substantially before the search procedures were adopted. When only those passengers who fit a "hijacker profile" were searched, "young people, blacks and persons with long hair were discriminated against," it added. "If the danger posed in one situation is thought to justify unconstitutional emergency measures, where can that line be drawn?" the ACLU said.

25 years ago

May 5, 1998

Jacksonville-area residents filled Bayou Meto Elementary School's cafeteria Monday night to take matters into their own hands. Responding to flyers exhorting them to "Protect Your Property Rights!," about 125 people showed up for the first organized neighborhood opposition to Jacksonville's "performance overlay district" plan. At three well-attended meetings last month, Jacksonville's Planning Commission discussed zoning regulations for the area within five miles of the Little Rock Air Force Base. ... Many residents of affected areas of unincorporated Pulaski County have opposed what they consider an attempt by Jacksonville officials to control their property. ... The exact form of the proposed new regulations has not yet been determined, but they would affect plans for such things as smokestacks, tall church spires, dense developments and vegetation that might attract flocks of birds.

10 years ago

May 5, 2013

Sherwood voters will begin early voting Tuesday for a May 14 special election to see if the City Council will need a do-over for awarding a power-provider contract to North Little Rock Electric. The question on the ballot is either for or against city Ordinance 1953, passed by the Sherwood City Council in November, that approved a franchise agreement with the North Little Rock utility to continue providing electricity service to a portion of Sherwood. ... If the ballot question is voted down, the immediate impact would only be for the City Council to reopen negotiations with all three utilities to choose a power provider for the southwestern part of the city -- about a 9.6-mile radius mostly south of Kiehl Avenue -- where North Little Rock Electric currently serves about 7,000 customers. ... North Little Rock Electric began providing power to part of the city years before Sherwood incorporated in 1948.