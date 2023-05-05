OUTDOORS: Grand slam, gear sale on outdoors agenda

Catch big bass at the Rock

Holiday Island Big Bass Tournament is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday out of Holiday Island Marina on Table Rock Lake.

Entry fee is $75 per angler, or $80 on tournament morning. Or register for $75 per angler at the tournament's fish fry at 6 p.m. on May 12. Anglers may launch anywhere on the lake, but weigh-ins are at the marina, 124 Shields Drive in Holiday Island.

First prize for the largest bass of the event is $3,000. There are prizes twice hourly for first-, second- and third-place big bass. Visit www.hichamber.com to register or call (479) 244-9594.

Walk explores Rogers

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on Saturday in Rogers. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Jiffy Kwik, 219 S. Arkansas St.. The walk will start and end at Jiffy Kwik, where participants may choose a 7- or 10-kilometer route.

The walks go around Lake Atalanta and through downtown Rogers. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Catch a fly flick

Fly Fishing Film Tour will make a stop at 6 p.m. May 18 at Thaden Fieldhouse in Bentonville. The event features fly fishing destinations around the world. Visit flyfilmtour.com for tickets and information.

Fly Tyers set gear sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club sporting sale is May 19-20 at United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. Hours of the sale are 8 a.m to 2 p.m.

Items include equipment for all types of recreation and sporting activities with an emphasis on fishing. Money raised is used for education and conservation programs for the lakes in Bella Vista.

Go for grand slam

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages anglers to go for a grand slam and win a sticker recognizing their accomplishment. Catch one catfish, bass, crappie or bream before Dec. 31 to complete a grand slam.

Bass can be any type of bass, such as black bass, striped bass, white bass, hybrid striper or yellow bass. Bream can be any sunfish including bluegill, redear or "punkinseeds." Once the grand slam is complete, visit agfc.com/granslam to get a sticker.

Think Peel for summer

Registration is open for Peel Compton Foundation's spring and summer camps for youths at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, Quiver Archery Range and Osage Park in Bentonville.

Camps are available for youths ages 8 through 16 and range from $175 to $250 for the week. Visit peelcompton.org for details and registration.

Race tests cycling endurance

Registration is open for the second annual Noon2Moon endurance mountain bike race on Saturday at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Riders can sign up for six- or 12-hour team or solo races that take place at the preserve. The 12-hour race starts at 8 a.m. and the six-hour race begins at noon. A new Corporate Challenge has been added with business teammates competing against other local companies.

Spectators can watch the race from the start and finish area. Vendors will be on site during the races. Visit noon2moonrace.com for information and registration.

NWA Outdoors listings are for any news or upcoming events in or about the outdoors recreation except competitive ball sports. Send submissions to news@ nwaonline.com.