PHOTO GALLERY: Outdoor festival, book fair and de-stressing ahead of finals

by Andy Shupe | Today at 5:00 a.m.
Lingle student Dylan Joel looks at organisms in water through a microscope, Thursday, May 4 2023 at the Prairie Creek Marina in Rogers. Lingle Middle School students visited the Marina for a day of outdoor learning that included fishing, fish and wildlife identification, outdoor writing and water quality testing. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Friday's gallery includes students learning about outdoor activities and careers, a book fair in Bentonville and University of Arkansas students de-stress ahead of finals week.

To view these images and more, visit our gallery.

[Don't see the gallery above, click here]

Print Headline: PHOTO GALLERY: Outdoor festival, book fair and de-stressing ahead of finals

