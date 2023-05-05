Pickens, Badgers take down Patriots

MARION -- Beebe pitcher Kiki Pickens fired a complete game and hit the eventual game-winning home run yesterday in a 2-1 nonconference victory over Marion.

Pickens went the distance by allowing just 2 hits and a single run. She struck out 7 Patriots and walked just 3. Pickens allowed just one hit after the first inning.

She homered on a 2-2 count with one away in the top of the seventh to give the Badgers (26-3) the lead.

Pickens' heroics helped her ouduel Marion (19-9) senior lefty Anna Murphy, who also worked a complete game. Murphy surrendered just 4 hits and 2 runs, only one of which was earned.

Marion scored first in the bottom of the first when senior center fielder McKenzie Shinabery singled, stole second, and scored on a Kelsey Baker ground-rule double that two-hopped the center field fence and gave the hosts a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

Following the Marion rally though, Pickens and Beebe retired the next 16 Patriots in succession to keep the Badgers within striking distance.

Beebe got even in the top of the fourth when Eva Goodwin reached on an error and scored when Phoebe Caldwell executed a suicide squeeze to knot the game at 1-1, but Murphy got the next next two Badgers to squash the Beebe uprising.

Marion threatened again in the bottom of the sixth despite the first two Patriots going down in order. The Patriot rally began when Brianna Morquecho singled to end Pickens' run of 16 straight outs, followed by walks by Baker and Kelsey Eppes.

That summoned Marion third baseman Anna Hitchman, who struck a well-hit ball that Caldwell snagged and recorded a force out at third to end the threat.

Murphy retired the lead-off batter in the seventh inning to bring Pickens into the box. She turned on the fifth pitch of the at-bat and sent it toward the left field corner, where it disappeared behind the fence for a dramatic go-ahead home run.

Pickens took the ball for the seventh and after recording a strikeout, she walked Murphy, who gave way to courtesy runner Alexis Jones. Jones stole second, but Pickens induced a pair of groundouts to close out the game.