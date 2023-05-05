PREP TRACK: Galindo has part in two meet records as Bentonville girls dominate; Bentonville boys claim record en route to title

FORT SMITH -- A state and overall record in the 4x800-meter relay was just the beginning of a huge performance for Bentonville's girls track team Thursday.

The Lady Tigers earned nine first-place finishes, including a sweep of all four relay events, and compiled 235 points to run away with the Class 6A state championship at Jim Rowland Stadium. Bentonville's boys then made it a sweep of the team titles with 165 points.

"The biggest thing you have to understand is that our boys and girls triple-doubled this year," said Bentonville girls Coach Randy Ramaker said, referring to the school's sweep of state titles in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. "Both of them took the Triple Crown, and our freshmen teams also won championships in conference.

"This has been a really, really, really good year for us -- from top to bottom. You win meets by having a solid team, by having depth and not having a lot of holes. And we have depth, we have a solid team and not a lot of holes, plain and simple. We took 30 kids and most of contributed in a positive way.

Bentonville's day of domination began when the team of Allison Fernstrom, Hannah Hanson, Devyn O'Daniel and Madison Galindo shattered both the meet record and the overall state record with its time of 9 minutes, 24.11 seconds. The previous meet mark was 9:43.90 set last year by Bentonville -- in which O'Daniel and Galindo were part of that group -- and the previous overall record was 9:31.46 set by Bentonville in 2016.

Galindo, however, wasn't finished with the record books at that point. After she won the 1,600 in 5:00.87 and finished third in the 800, the senior returned for the 3,200 and had a winning time of 10:59.60, breaking the previous meet record of 11:04.31 set by Ashley Williams of Mount St. Mary in 2003.

"I definitely wanted redemption for last year," Galindo said. "Being sick sucked, so I wanted to go out and do the 2-mile, which was the race I couldn't finish last year. That meet record felt really good.

"After the 800, I just had this rush of adrenaline. I don't know what happened because the 800 is a really hard event, but doing the 800 then the 2-mile, my legs just felt fresh and my body had more to do."

Bentonville finished with double-digit points in 14 of the 18 events, including 22 points with 1-4-5-6 finish in the 1,600 and 28 points for a 1-3-4-5-6 finish in the 3,200. Fayetteville, led by Solara Koser's sweep of the hurdles and Hannah Estes' win in the pole vault, was second with 109.5, while Bentonville West (75), Cabot (46) and Conway (44) rounded out the top five.

In the boys division, Bentonville began its quest for the state title with a meet record in the 4x800 relay. The team Carter Harris, Luke Bingham, Jackson Price and Harper Jones finished in 7:52.26, breaking the previous mark of 7:57.24 set by Pine Bluff in 1997.

The Tigers then trailed Fayetteville by a 118-111 margin after Sloan Jones and Cooper Williams gave the Bulldogs a 1-2 finish in the 300 hurdles, but Bentonville moved back in front when Jones, Price and Eli Seavey went 2-3-8 in the 800. The Tigers then added a 1-2-6 finish by Carson Tucker, Locklan Rohlwing and John Verkamp for 21 points to pull away from Fayetteville, which finished with 128.5 points.

"We knew they were good at hurdles and that was a bit of a weakness for us," Bentonville Coach Mike Power said. "We just tried to think that if we did our job in all the events we're in, that would put the pressure on the other teams.

"We knew the 800 was strong and our distance runners came through, but we were only scheduled to get 3 points in the 300 hurdles. We ended up with 11, which was huge, and the 200 was amazing. A senior winning it in the second heat was something he worked hard for, and a sophomore getting second out of Lane 2 is huge for him as well."

Three other meet records were set in the boys division, starting with Rogers Heritage's J.J. Lockett in the triple jump. The senior scratched on his first attempt, then went 48 feet, 4.25 inches on his next attempt to break the previous meet record of 47-11 by Donavan Loring of Little Rock Parkview in 2006.

Bentonville West broke the meet record in the 4x200 relay as the team of Mason Hawkins, Aiden Honeycutt, Jay Herndon and Nick Bell had a tiime of 1:29.70, surpassing the 1:30.04 mark set by Bentonville last year. Fayetteville senior Hudson Betts then broke the 3,200 meet record as the Tennessee signee finished in 9:21.34, eclipsing the mark of 9:22.89 that Springdale Har-Ber's Reuben Reina established 2 years ago.