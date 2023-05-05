Promise kept in ‘Hannah Gadsby: Something Special’

I found Hannah Gadsby during lockdown. Because what else was there to do besides sit on the couch and watch Netflix while wishing my friends were gathering so I could turn down their invitations to instead ... sit on my couch and watch Netflix? See? I also make jokes, even if they aren't as funny as Hannah's.

Gadsby's Netflix special, "Douglas," aired in May 2020 on Netflix, two months into isolation. My wife and I watched the show and loved it. The jokes were great, sure, but Gadsby mixed in so many other things, like etymology, art history, grief, mental health and more. Gadsby's shows are like thinking you're getting a birthday gift, but also, the gift-giver pays for your lunch and includes a gift card with the birthday card on top of your present.

In truth, I don't want to say Gadsby's shows put an intellectual spin on comedy because the punchy writing and timed delivery of joke-telling already require that. But Gadsby's shows, including the newest production, "Something Special," feel like a separate class of comedy -- almost literary.

"Something Special" offers a promise at the very beginning. This isn't a show like "Nanette" or "Douglas," that'll include heavier elements. No. Gadsby immediately promises this special will be a "feel-good" show, no matter how many bunnies die or how many flubbed social cues made me feel like I wanted to die from second-hand embarrassment.

Gadsby keeps her promise, opening the show with some anticipated jabs that show viewers she is still the gay feminist she has always been. If that's not something ya like, she is probably not the comedian for you. Fortunately, Netflix offers plenty of other stand-up specials from Jeff Foxworthy and Aziz Ansari to Wanda Sykes. Take your pick.

As a queer girl myself, I greatly snickered at all the barbs Gadsby included at the expense of the CisHets. From her recurring bit of "And that's why I can't sleep with men," to sharply true lines like "Who handles rejection the best?" Gadsby knows exactly who she wants to aim the microphone at and unabashedly fires away.

It doesn't take long for Gadsby to arrive at the nucleus of "Something Special," which most of the jokes and anecdotes orbit around: love, specifically, the comedian's new-ish partner, Jenney Shamash. As she proudly announces early in the performance, Gadsby got married after "Douglas."

The comedian takes the audience through the perspective of all the typical things associated with a romantic journey but from the view of a gay individual with autism. And what's exceptional about Gadsby is she is able to recognize the atypical viewings of her life, things that "normal" people don't experience every day, and transform them into jokes and clever observations that help neurotypical people see what they see and laugh about it.

Simply put, Gadsby's mind is wired a little differently from some people. And Gadsby's keenly aware of this now. So, Gadsby can relay some of life's awkward experiences from having this unique wiring in such an absurd way that you can't help but laugh along when you're not repeatedly holding your face in your hands muttering "Oh no," like I was.

And center to all of this is Gadsby's love for Jenney, navigating a proposal, meeting with in-laws, hosting a wedding, and even working together (Jenney is Gadsby's producer and director as well).

I can see why the pair go together so well in this relationship through the stories Gadsby told, from how Gadsby gets irrationally angry holding little things to finding a way for an introvert to help her more extroverted partner make friends in a foreign nation, as Jenno is an American married to this Aussie comedian and living, not just in a rural community, but in "the bush."

What makes Gadsby's stand-up so brilliant is how she picks out seemingly random narratives and tangents to make the audience laugh and then show later how they're woven into that aforementioned nucleus. By the time Gadsby leaves the stage, it's almost like she has written a mystery novel. I looked at my wife and said, "I didn't see that coming."

And that's the quality that makes Gadsby's work seem like it's more than stand-up (not that stand-up has to be anything more than stand-up). Gadsby's work seems like joke-telling with a literary layer on top. Some may call that pretentious or obnoxious, but I find myself wanting Netflix to give Gadsby three more specials.

I do recognize, though, that the people who will likely appreciate "Something Special" the most are those who have things in common with the central performer. Imagine a chart. At one end is "love it" and at the other end is "didn't care for it." Neurodivergent lesbians are probably on the "love it" side. And everyone else will have to figure out where they fit after watching the trailer.

Netflix will debut "Hannah Gadsby: Something Special" on Tuesday.