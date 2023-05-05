Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:20 p.m.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 182-621 (29.3%

LEE'S LOCK Dare Me in the second

BEST BET Heritage Park in the first

LONG SHOT Alva Starr in the ninth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $10,000

HERITAGE PARK**** is making his third start after a long layoff, and he exits an improved third-place finish and he is the one to catch. HIGHTAIL COWBOY does not win often, but he is often hitting the board. THE HEAT IS ON rallied from far back in a deceptively good third-place sprint finish April 23.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Heritage Park;Torres;Martin;8-5

5 Hightail Cowboy;Zimmerman;Richard;7-2

7 The Heat Is On;Quinonez;Pish;9-2

4 Ojitos;Castillo;Hewitt;10-1

2 J.E.'s Handmedown;Asmussen;Asmussen;10-1

9 Stomping Hotrod;Jordan;Richard;10-1

6 Obviously Too;Bailey;McBride;15-1

10 African Warrior;Saez;Prather;15-1

3 J's Little Man;Garcia;Martin;30-1

1 Morning Drive;Harr;Lauer;30-1

2 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

DARE ME**** was an eleven-length winner at this condition in her last race, and he subsequent breezes at Louisiana Downs are encouraging. COURAGEOUS CAPPEN made a sustained rally to second at this level April 14, and she has been earning ascending Beyer figures. KITIARA has a win and a photo finish loss in her two-race career, and the Arkansas-bred filly fits with her open rivals.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Dare Me;Asmussen;Asmussen;4-5

6 Courageous Cappen;Saez;Cline;9-2

9 Kitiara;Wales;Witt;5-1

3 Abby the Bull Dawg;De La Cruz;Hornsby;8-1

2 Funtimegirl;Torres;Prather;12-1

1 Smarty's Angel;Harr;Cates;20-1

4 Unbearable;Garcia;Morse;20-1

5 Go Go Go;Medellin;Villafranco;20-1

8 Cadillac Lady;Pusac;Feilner;20-1

10 Guest in My Heart;Gallardo;Altamirano;30-1

3 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

SAMMIES SAMURAI** finished third at a much higher price just two races back, and traffic trouble on the turn compromised her best in her last start. VEGAS BLUE faded fifth after contesting the pace last month, but the beaten even-money favorite has speed and she was claimed by the leading stable. BIDOFHONEY is another with consistent early speed, and she may get a fast track for the first time at the meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Sammies Smaurai;Zimmerman;Swearingen;5-2

8 Vegas Blue;Torres;Diodoro;3-1

6 Bidofhoney;Castillo;Asmussen;4-1

5 Molise;De La Cruz;Martin;10-1

3 Star Pose;Arrieta;Villafranco;6-1

4 Tribal Spirit;Asmussen;Asmussen;8-1

2 Graydawn Day;Jordan;Jacquot;12-1

7 Bayshore Foxes;Saez;Villafranco;15-1

4 Purse $40,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $40,000

CARNIVORE*** has been racing competitively in stronger starter allowance races, while earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. UNCLE BERLEY finished just two-lengths behind the top selection after a clear maiden victory at Fair Grounds. GET THROUGH raced poorly in his first try on a wet track, but a return to his fast track form makes him a contender.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Carnivore;Torres;Keithan;7-5

10 Uncle Berley;Asmussen;Asmussen;9-2

6 Get Through;Arrieta;Moquett;4-1

3 Schmooze;Medellin;Riecken;10-1

5 Accidental Hero;Castillo;Asmussen;6-1

2 Bread Winner;Saez;Villafranco;15-1

9 Mendelssohn Joy;Gallardo;Litfin;20-1

8 Family Tradition;Zimmerman;Rosin;20-1

7 Bigtime Tegridy;Court;Jackson;30-1

1 Make Your Destiny;Murrill;Deville;30-1

5 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $12,500

IKE WAZOWSKI** is the speed of the speed and may go the distance at this bottom maiden classification. AUX ARCS has finished in the money in four consecutive races, and the beaten post-time favorite keep the leading rider. SINGING GROOM is taking a slight drop on the heels of a third-place finish, and he does possess the field's best late punch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Ike Wazowski;Jordan;Green;5-1

9 Aux Arcs;Torres;Witt;5-2

5 Singing Groom;De La Cruz;Hornsby;7-2

1 Traffic Boss;Medellin;Milligan;6-1

11 Kissofthenile;Castillo;Villafranco;8-1

14 Paid Double;De La Cruz;Jackson;7-2

8 Falconite;Bailey;McBride;8-1

2 Loud Boy;Pusac;Martin;12-1

12 Lake Hamilton;Arrieta;Gibson;15-1

13 Rockets Afleet;Gallardo;Westermann;20-1

6 Daboogeyman;Borel;Borel;20-1

10 Moneystrike;Murrill;Wilson;30-1

3 My Kinda Teton;Wales;Roberts;30-1

4 Water to Wine;Harr;Cline;30-1

6 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ALBIZU** finished third behind an exceptional sprinter (Skelly), and he is the one to fear inside the final furlong. MAJOR GENERAL is cutting back to a sprint distance for a sharp stable, and the pace figures to be fast enough to set up is late run. CAIRAMA has finished second in consecutive races, and the quick colt may lead past every pole.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Albizu;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

1 Major General;Murrill;Hartman;8-1

4 Cairama;Castillo;Asmussen;5-2

8 Fore Left;Zimmerman;Diodoro;7-2

9 W W Scout's Honor;Arrieta;Becker;9-2

5 Whelen Springs;Saez;Ortiz;15-1

6 Vulcan;De La Cruz;Contreras;20-1

3 Deflater;Harr;Cline;30-1

7 Nate's Way;Court;Deatherage;30-1

7 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

JOLLY TOMMY** was badly overmatched and caught a surface (muddy) he dislikes in a ninth-place finish, but his previous races at the meeting appear good enough to defeat this field. HIGHER AUTHORITY was outclassed in his first start for high percentage trainer Brad Cox, and he figures to rebound in a $10k claimer. MAKE NOISE may have moved to early in an improved second-place finish at this price last month, and he drew a favorable post position.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a Jolly Tommy;Torres;Diodoro;5-2

9 Higher Authority;Castillo;Cox;4-1

2 Make Noise;Harr;Cline;5-1

3 Atta Party;Saez;Hewitt;6-1

1 Liars Club;Torres;Diodoro;5-2

5 Major Kong;Pusac;Martin;8-1

10 Zoffa;Zimmerman;Shorter;10-1

4 Toma Todo;Asmussen;Asmussen;12-1

6 Westover;Arrieta;Schultz;15-1

7 Egomaniac;Wales;Mason;20-1

12 Flowers for Lisa;De La Cruz;Jansen;20-1

8 Georgia Deputy;Quinonez;Petalino;30-1

11 Generator;Bailey;Vance;30-1

8 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

ZAMBEZI*** finished third in an unusually fast maiden race when making his career debut, and three strong subsequent breezes suggests he is poised for a big effort. KOMOREBINO OMOIDE may have been best in a troubled second-place debut, and he is switching to the leading rider. APRIL FOOLS ANDY crossed the wire two-lengths behind the second selection, and he may be a late threat if the early pace is contentious.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Zambezi;Asmussen;Asmussen;9-5

2 Komorebino Omoide;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

10 April Fools Andy;Arrieta;Moysey;6-1

12 Manta Rey;De La Cruz;Haran;12-1

6 Debater;Court;Gonzalez;15-1

7 Tulsan;Castillo;Asmussen;15-1

9 Congrats On Fifty;Gallardo;Robertson;15-1

5 Husker Butch;Medellin;Von Hemel;20-1

4 Cravensworth;Garcia;Moquett;20-1

3 Millers Rite;Harr;Vance;30-1

8 Mr Puk;Saez;Ortiz;20-1

1 Lakeside Rumble;Bailey;Northrop;30-1

13 Millcreek Road;Court;Northrop;30-1

9 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

ALVA STARR** won her only race as a juvenile by widening lengths at Delaware, and she appears to be training smartly at Evangeline Downs for her return. UNIFYING has finished in the money in consecutive sprint races, and she is stake-placed at the meeting around two turns. BLAME DAY broke her maiden at Fair Grounds, and she ships from Evangeline following a stake-placed finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Alva Starr;Murrill;Brinkman;15-1

5 Unifying;Torres;Mott;2-1

8 Blame Day;Arrieta;Calhoun;7-2

3 Always Angels;Saez;Ortiz;5-1

11 Collected Glory;Asmussen;Martin;8-1

1 Thunders Rocknroll;Gallardo;Robertson;10-1

12 Fee;Castillo;Asmussen;8-1

4 Twirling Tigress;De La Cruz;Cates;15-1

10 Lady Dreamer;Court;Briley;15-1

13 Ribbonsinherhair;Gallardo;Robertson;15-1

7 Gracie Diamond;Garcia;Brinkman;20-1

9 Sunset Paynter;Zimmerman;Knott;20-1

2 Sweet Nellie;Medellin;Rosin;30-1

10 The Lake Ouachita. Purse $150,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up

MR. WIRELESS*** finished in the money in three consecutive graded stake races at Fair Grounds, and the in-form five-year-old is unbeaten in two career races at Oaklawn. FROSTED GRACE has won three consecutive races on a fast track, including an unusually fast optional claiming race. FORZA DI ORO crossed the wire only a neck behind the top selection at Fair Grounds, and he finished third in the G3 Essex Handicap in his first race at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Mr. Wireless;Parker;Calhoun;2-1

8 Frosted Grace;Torres;Diodoro;3-1

1 Forza Di Oro;Castillo;Cox;9-2

6 Great Escape;Arrieta;Diodoro;8-1

3 Mailman Money;Saez;Calhoun;6-1

2 Joe Frazier;Jordan;Martin;15-1

4 Ain't Life Grand;Garcia;Von Hemel;12-1

9 Perfect Flight;Murrill;Miller;15-1

5 Icarus;Cohen;Van Berg;30-1

11 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

ITWASTHISBIG** has competed well against stronger maiden rivals throughout the meeting, and he is the one to beat at the bottom of the maiden claiming ranks. STORM STRATEGY finished third in a three-horse photo finish April 22, and the effort earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. SHADY STAR broke a tad slow in a fourth-place two turn effort at Santa Anita, and he is a big threat if he draws into the race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Itwasthisbig;Castillo;Cox;2-1

7 Storm Strategy;Asmussen;Asmussen;5-2

13 Shady Star;Torres;Diodoro;8-1

10 Boliver;Arrieta;Moquett;9-2

4 Offshore Tithe;Torres;Diodoro;4-1

6 Mr. Wully Bully;Quinonez;Pish;12-1

11 Royal Air Force;Harr;Puhich;12-1

12 Strickland;Saez;Brennan;20-1

2 Howl Yeah;Murrill;Wilson;20-1

3 More Money Mo;Wales;Espinoza;30-1

9 R R Empire;Medellin;Keithan;30-1

5 Sacrament;De La Cruz;Hornsby;50-1

1 Rosie's Boy;Bailey;McBride;50-1