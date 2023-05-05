Rogers City Council must decide how to replace Mark Kruger

ROGERS -- There is a seat to fill on the Rogers City Council with the death of Mark Kruger.

Kruger, the city's longest-serving City Council member, died this week at 75.

He was the Ward 1, Position 2 member on the council. He had served on the council since 1989.

The city first will have to declare the seat vacant. The council's next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There are two options to fill the seat: The remaining council members can appoint a new member by a majority vote, or the council can set a special election, according to Dana Caler, elections administrator/voter supervisor at the Benton County clerk's office.

Kruger won his last term on the City Council in the 2020 general election. His term was set to expire Dec. 31, 2024, according to the city website.

Whoever is named to finish the remainder of Kruger's current term would be eligible to run for the seat in 2024, Caler said.

Ward 1 is in the northeast part of the city. Kruger had lived in the ward for more than 40 years. The other Ward 1 council member is Mandy Brashear. The council has four wards with two members in each ward.

"The loss of Mark will not only be a great loss of a friend, but most certainly a significant loss to our City Council," said Marge Wolf, a Ward 2 council member. "Mark's love for Rogers was shown every day by his thoughts, suggestions and promise to the community to always make things better for the community.

"Even when Mark began getting sick, he still made sure he was at all the meetings and committee meetings to do his job."

Kruger retired in 2011 after 38 years of working in the Rogers School District. He was an assistant principal at Rogers High School when he left.