BASEBALL

ARKADELPHIA 2, STAR CITY 1 Cooper Stephenson drove in the winning run for Arkadelphia (14-8), which held on during the 4A-South Regional Tournament. Tripp Campbell walked 2 and struck out 10 in 7 innings for the Badgers, who also got two hits from Kasey Pye. K.D. Young added a hit and scored a run in the victory.

BOONEVILLE 12, WEST FORK 9 Dax Goff struck out three batters in the seventh inning to send Booneville (16-7) into the semifinals of the 3A-1 Regional Tournament. Brooks Herrera went 2 for 3 with a home run for the Bearcats.

BRYANT 9, CONWAY 4 Jordan Knox and Braxton Speer both had two hits to boost Bryant (17-7), which trailed 2-0 before battling back. Gideon Motes struck out 5 and gave up 4 hits in 6 innings for the Hornets.

BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 6, McCRORY 0 Nicholas Patterson tossed a perfect game and finished with 14 strikeouts in a rout for Buffalo Island Central (13-7) in the 2A-North Regional Tournament.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 21, BALD KNOB 1 Spencer Wall hit for the cycle with a single, double, triple and a home run in a blowout for Central Arkansas Christian (12-5) in the 3A-3 Regional Tournament. Brady McEntyre gave up 1 hit and struck out 5 in 4 innings for the Mustangs.

COTTER 8, MOUNTAINBURG 7 Ty Tilton went 2 for 3 and blasted a home run as Cotter (17-4) erased a 6-0 deficit to advance to the semifinals of the 2A-West Regional Tournament. Tilton also struck out 14 batters and allowed 3 runs in 62/3 innings while Kolby Vinson registered three hits for the Warriors.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 15, QUITMAN 0 Cole Scifres and Andrew Johnson combined to toss a no-hitter for Episcopal Collegiate (14-7) in its 2A-Central Regional Tournament opener. The duo teamed to strike out seven batters for the Wildcats, who also clinched a state tournament berth.

HARDING ACADEMY 10, BAPTIST PREP 4 Isaac Baker was 4 for 4 with 2 runs batted in to lead Harding Academy (19-7) past the Eagles during the 3A-3 Regional Tournament. Kade Smith had two hits, including a home run, while Kyle Hoover had two RBI for the Wildcats.

JOE T. ROBINSON 2, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 0 Logan Eichler allowed one hit and struck out 11 as Robinson (21-9) protected its home field in the first round of the 4A-East Regional Tournament.

SYLVAN HILLS 4, GREENE COUNTY TECH 2 Breydon Head drove in three runs as Sylvan Hills (16-12) took down the Eagles in nonconference action. Jonathan Goins went 2 for 3, and Alex Davis struck out 13 for the Bears.

SOFTBALL

BAPTIST PREP 10, BALD KNOB 0 Kayla Midkiff finished 2 for 3 with a home run and 2 runs scored in a victory for Baptist Prep (14-7) in the 3A-3 Regional Tournament. Katie Midkiff and Sydnee Knight also contributed with two hits apiece for the Lady Eagles.

CONCORD 15, MAYNARD 0 Kately Cornett drilled a home run to catapult Concord (19-9) to the semifinals of the 1A-2 Regional Tournament. Ashlyn Cossey went 2 for 2 with 3 runs batted in and 2 runs scored for the Lady Pirates, who clinched their first state tournament berth since 2019. Laiken Cornett also notched eight strikeouts on the mound for Concord.

COTTER 15, MAGAZINE 0 Emma Jones and Zoe Donahue both had three hits in a blowout for Cotter (16-4) in the 2A-West Regional Tournament. Donahue, who also drove in 3 runs, struck out 10 and gave up 3 hits in 4 innings. Jadyn Tucker and Emily O'Neal contributed two hits apiece in the win.

FARMINGTON 7, MENA 3 (8 INN.) A four-run eighth inning enabled Farmington (19-2) to escape in the first round of the 4A-North Regional Tournament. Kamryn Uher struck out eight to lead the Lady Cardinals. Uher also added two hits. Kensey Rosson led Mena (16-10) with three hits.

HACKETT 12, FLIPPIN 1 Makenzie Freeman allowed 1 hit and 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 12 batters as Hackett (19-3) dominated in the 3A-1 Regional Softball Tournament. Lilly Oxford had two hits for the Lady Hornets

LINCOLN 10, COSSATOT RIVER 0 Brinkley Moreton hit her 18th home run of the season to power Lincoln (23-8) to an easy victory during the first round of the 3A-1 Regional Tournament. The win was the eighth in a row for the Lady Wolves, who'll play Booneville today in the semifinals.

MANSFIELD 13, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 0 Alyson Edwards tossed five perfect innings, and Natalie Allison went 3 for 3 in a shutout for Mansfield (23-3) in the 2A-West Regional Tournament. Edwards recorded 13 strikeouts for the Lady Tigers, who got two hits and four runs batted in from Skylynn Harris. Cole Smith had two hits as well for Mansfield.

MAYFLOWER 9, PANGBURN 2 Holly Raney went 2 for 4 to push Mayflower (24-3) to the next round of the 3A-3 Regional Tournament. Raney added eight strikeouts, and Ruby Otts and Josie Scott both had hits for the Lady Eagles.

NEMO VISTA 16, CLARENDON 0 Camry Eller ended the day 3 for 3 with 3 runs batted in and 2 runs scored during a 16-run pasting for Nemo Vista (12-10) in the 1A-3 Regional Tournament. Sunni Campbell had three hits, and Skyelar Wright notched two hits, including a home run, for the Lady Red Hawks.

NEWPORT 3, GOSNELL 2 (8) Makaylie Gist belted a two-run home to help Newport (13-6) move on in the 3A-2 Regional Softball Tournament. Gist also struck out nine for the Lady Greyhounds.

QUITMAN 2, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 1 Chloe Liles gave up two hits and struck out 10 as Quitman (19-10) outlasted the Lady Mustangs in the 2A-Central Regional Tournament. Brooklyn White powered Central Arkansas Christian (12-5) with 10 strikeouts.

WONDERVIEW 16, AUGUSTA 0 Abbigail Baker ripped 3 hits, drove in 3 runs and scored 2 times in a runaway victory for Wonderview (15-3). Madi Stovall was 2 for 2 with 4 runs batted in, and Tyleigh Hoyt went 2 for 2 with 3 RBI for the Lady Daredevils.